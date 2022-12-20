Kari Lake’s bid to reverse her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial race was dealt an embarrassing blow by her own expert witness on Wednesday. After a judge dismissed eight of Lake’s 10 lawsuit claims, the first day of a trial on her two remaining allegations saw her cybersecurity expert put in a shambling performance from the witness stand. Clay Parikh, who previously spoke at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s voter fraud summit and was reportedly paid $250 by Lake’s attorney for his expert testimony, was grilled about claims that a Maricopa County official deliberately caused a printer error which produced ballots the wrong size, ultimately causing enough votes to go uncounted that it cost Lake the election. Maricopa County maintains there was a printing error, but that it didn’t prevent anyone from being able to vote, as misprinted ballots could be duplicated to be accepted by the tabulator. Tom Liddy, an attorney for Maricopa County, asked Parikh of misprinted ballots: “Once it’s duplicated, would it be tabulated, to your understanding?” Parikh initially tried to dodge the question by insisting the misprintings must have been deliberate. When the judge said his statement was “not responsive to this question,” Parikh said he was unable to answer. “Let me ask a different question,” Liddy said. “Are duplicated ballots tabulated? Maricopa County general election, 2022?” Parikh answered: “If they’re duplicated correctly and they’re configured correctly, yes,” Parikh replied.

