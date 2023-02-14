The Reluctant Traveler — release date, destinations, trailer and all about the Eugene Levy travel show

The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV Plus is a new departure for Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy. The comedy actor is the first to admit he’s not the most adventurous or well-travelled person in the world. But now the Emmy award-winning actor feels it’s finally time to leave the Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek and broaden his horizons, so he’s (nervously) packing his suitcase and heading to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on the planet.

Getting the show off the ground wasn’t the easiest thing in the world, however, as Eugene explains: “So I get a call from my agent, who says, 'We had a call from Apple and they want you to host a show about exotic hotels around the world,' which, anybody else would go, “Woo! That's something!” And I thought, that's kind of appealing, because I do like a good hotel. But it's a travel show, and I'm not really the best person to host this,” he says. “It's not that I don't like travelling, it's just I don't love travelling. And I'm not a chatty person in real-life, and I think you have to have that gift when you're doing a show like this. I'm not a curious person, I have a very low sense of adventure. I'm not the person for this. So I said, "Thank them very much, but I'm going to pass on this. I think they can get somebody better."

Luckily Apple disagreed and they managed to talk Eugene into the show, making him the perfect reluctant host. So here’s everything you need to know about The Reluctant Travelle r on Apple TV+…

Is Eugene having fun in Finland? (Image credit: Apple Tv+)

T he Reluctant Traveler is an eight-episode travel series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday February 24 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Reluctant Traveler?

Yes, Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for The Reluctant Traveler , which you can watch below with Eugene Levy opening with: "I'm in the Arctic Circle and the big question for me is Why?"

What happens and destinations in The Reluctant Traveler

The Reluctant Traveller follows lucky Eugene Levy as he travels to destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the US.

“It’s really been an eye-opener,” says Eugene. “To say you’re not really keen on traveling, it’s not the greatest thing to say. It’s not something that’s impressing people. And now, I’m getting it.”

Eugene visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, experiencing thrilling local adventures with new friends, including immersing in a sound bath in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo, and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Along the way, Levy also stays in remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Eugene Levy grabs his suitcase for some unusual destinations. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

All about Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy is best known for his role as Johnny Rose in the hit Netflix (now Hulu) comedy series Schitt’s Creek , which he co-wrote with his son Dan Levy, who plays Johnny’s son David. He also starred in the American Pie films as well as Splash , N ational Lampoon’s Vacation , Father of the Bride II, Armed and Dangerous and The Man and A Mighty Wind .

Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose and Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek. (Image credit: Comedy Central / The Hollywood Archive)

Eugene Levy with Alan Carr at the launch of The Reluctant Traveler. (Image credit: Apple)

All about Eugene Levy's family..

Both of Eugene’s children have followed him into show business. His son Dan co-wrote and co-starred in the hugely popular show Schitt’s Creek , playing David Rose. see the pair below. Dan is executive producer on The Big Brunch , which he also hosts, and has also starred in Sex Education . Happiest Season and Modern Family . Eugene’s daughter Sarah Levy plays Twyla Sands on Schitt’s Creek . She’s also starred in Distancing Socially, SurrealEstate and United We Fall .