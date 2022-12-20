Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves
The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Yardbarker
Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023
The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Turned Down More Lucrative Contracts To Sign With Dodgers
With their starting pitching high atop the priority list for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, the organization took a step closer to fulfilling their rotation for 2023 on by signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year contract worth $13 million. Syndergaard, who most notably broke into the Majors as a...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Braves GM says Dansby Swanson made 'every effort' to stay in Atlanta
A week after losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency, Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz that the All-Star "tried everything" to stay. "Dansby made every effort to find a way to stay in Atlanta," Anthopoulos said. "We had conversations in the summer. He...
Yardbarker
Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for This Top Shortstop
The Angels could technically be done making major moves this offseason. They already have set a franchise-record in payroll, and don't really have any more pressing needs. They could still look to add another starting pitcher, and they may look for another arm in the bullpen, but outside of that, there's no major need.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Rumors That He Will Leave The Chicago Bulls With 'Training Day' Video
The Chicago Bulls had finally found a solution to their struggles in the Eastern Conference by signing DeMar DeRozan last offseason and giving Zach LaVine a genuine co-star. In addition, the team signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as well, while having traded for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic in February 2021.
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa's deal with Mets in jeopardy
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg...
Yardbarker
Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
Yardbarker
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco...
Yardbarker
Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA and got dropped from the closer role.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Live updates from Buccaneers-Cardinals Christmas night game
The Arizona Cardinals host the Tampa Buccaneers on Christmas, the second straight season that the Cardinals are playing on the holiday. It's the fourth ever Christmas Day game in team history for the Cardinals and the first for the Bucs. Arizona faced the Indianapolis Colts last season at State Farm Stadium and...
Yardbarker
Corey Kluber Being Considered In Search For Starting Pitcher
After signing All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson early in the offseason, the Los Angeles Angels gave themself a strong five-man rotation for the 2023 season. Although they plan to use Shohei Ohtani on the mound as much as possible , they would still like to utilize a six-man rotation to keep the two-way star healthy throughout the season. They currently have a rotation that includes Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and José Suarez, along with Ohtani and Anderson.
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly 'working through' concerns over Carlos Correa's physical
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and...
Yardbarker
Braves trade for journeyman infielder
In the past month, the journeyman has bounced around the league. He was first designated for assignment by the Marlins before the Rule 5 draft, then joined the Pirates via waiver claims, and finally landed in Baltimore by the same method. The Orioles ended up parting ways with him in favor of Mychal Givens.
Yardbarker
Brewers' Corbin Burnes named in intriguing trade proposal with AL team
Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has been (and will continue to be) mentioned in several trade proposals this offseason. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has two years of club control remaining. There is little hope that the Brewers will shell out the money necessary to extend him, leaving many fans and analysts to believe that he will be traded at some point. In a recent trade article, mlb.com writer Thomas Harrigan proposed an interesting trade that would send Burnes from the Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
