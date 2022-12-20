Read full article on original website
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
Atwater teen injured in Kandiyohi County collision
An Atwater teenager was injured in a Kandiyohi County crash Wednesday. On Dec. 21, at 10:54 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8. Deputies discovered a 2009 Ford F150 operated by a 18 year old driver from Atwater was east bound on CR 23 when it was struck by a north bound 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer operated by a 45 year old driver from New London.
Fire destroys cattle barn east of Paynesville
(Paynesville MN-) Fire Sunday destroyed a cattle barn on a farm east of Paynesville. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 2:06 a.m. Sunday they received a report of a barn on fire at 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Henry Fink reported that he was awakened by his dog barking outside of the residence. He went and looked outside and saw smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding containing livestock and hay. Fink was able to rescue all the livestock from the outbuilding. The Eden Valley Fire Department and the Paynesville Fire Department responded and put it out, but before they arrived, the building was fully engulfed and afterwards considered a total loss. The cause of fire was unknown.
National Weather Service
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Stevens, Pope, and Swift Counties. .ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND. DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…. …TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE. IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches. of fluffy accumulation...
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room
(Osakis, MN)--On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly received another complaint about an adult male damaging a room while staying at the Sportsman's Motel in Osakis. The Osakis Police Department and Douglas County deputies responded and began speaking with the male. He then reportedly barricaded himself in the room and refused to exit. Deputies continued speaking with the male until negotiators arrived on scene.
Morris City Council Approves the Budget
Income and expenses highlighted the December 13 meeting of the Morris City Council. That was through the review of the proposed budget for next year. City Manager Blaine Hill went through the budget highlighting any changes to the money coming in and going out. A part of the budget that...
