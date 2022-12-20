(Paynesville MN-) Fire Sunday destroyed a cattle barn on a farm east of Paynesville. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 2:06 a.m. Sunday they received a report of a barn on fire at 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Henry Fink reported that he was awakened by his dog barking outside of the residence. He went and looked outside and saw smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding containing livestock and hay. Fink was able to rescue all the livestock from the outbuilding. The Eden Valley Fire Department and the Paynesville Fire Department responded and put it out, but before they arrived, the building was fully engulfed and afterwards considered a total loss. The cause of fire was unknown.

PAYNESVILLE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO