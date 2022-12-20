Read full article on original website
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions.
No travel advised in portions of west central Minnesota
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Friday on state and federal highways in the following counties due to whiteout conditions:. In Big Stone, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties: All state and federal highways. In Wilkin County: All state and federal highways south...
Fire destroys cattle barn east of Paynesville
(Paynesville MN-) Fire Sunday destroyed a cattle barn on a farm east of Paynesville. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 2:06 a.m. Sunday they received a report of a barn on fire at 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Henry Fink reported that he was awakened by his dog barking outside of the residence. He went and looked outside and saw smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding containing livestock and hay. Fink was able to rescue all the livestock from the outbuilding. The Eden Valley Fire Department and the Paynesville Fire Department responded and put it out, but before they arrived, the building was fully engulfed and afterwards considered a total loss. The cause of fire was unknown.
Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room
(Osakis, MN)--On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly received another complaint about an adult male damaging a room while staying at the Sportsman's Motel in Osakis. The Osakis Police Department and Douglas County deputies responded and began speaking with the male. He then reportedly barricaded himself in the room and refused to exit. Deputies continued speaking with the male until negotiators arrived on scene.
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
Fergus Falls man facing charges in death of girlfriend in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Fergus Falls man is facing charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Authorities tell WDAY Radio that 44-year-old Matthew Ecker allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig early Friday at her apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. Police say Ecker originally told officers that...
