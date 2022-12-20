ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

CBS Sacramento

"We're really thankful for this opportunity": Holiday food giveaway held at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

STOCKTON — In Stockton, a turkey drive brought Christmas cheer to those in need this holiday season.The need was so great that some people camped out overnight in their cars to secure that holiday meal. It was a chilly night, but that didn't deter families from waiting for hours. Lines began outside of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds seven hours before the giveaway began."It's cold quite naturally, but other than that, everything is fine," said Jerry James Fountain, who was the first man in line. "We're really thankful for this opportunity." It was all to ensure a turkey is on...
STOCKTON, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: The Saints Who Walk among Us

Those who frequent the streets, alleys, parks and hideaways of the homeless often encounter humble missionaries of hope and charity. These are the people who feed, clothe and comfort the lost and forlorn on an endless mission of hope and charity. Almost always, they are people of modest means who embody the true spirit of Christmas all year long in humble acts of ministering to the poor. Many are faith-based, others are not. The one thing they have in common is their mission of hope and their comprehension of the true nature of grace.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail

Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
PINE GROVE, CA
FOX40

Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend

(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Stanislaus County Shelter

Stanislaus Animal Services Agency service the county of Stanislaus for all animal welfare needs. They receive in about 7000 animals a year. Many are lost and need to find their way back home. Others have been abandoned and need to find a new home. At any given moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable pets come in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds. You’re sure to find the perfect pet for your family and you’ll be saving life by adopting.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Perimeter Search after Robbery in Turlock ends with Shooting

TURLOCK – Police investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon attempted to stop the person suspected of the robbery who later shot themself. At about 6:00pm officers with the Turlock Police Department responded to a convenience store on the 400 block of Lander Avenue for a report of a robbery. Officers arriving in the area were later involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect as he was located nearby.
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton

On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
STOCKTON, CA

