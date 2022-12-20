ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case

In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wnctimes.com

Unlicensed Firearms Dealer Is Sentenced To Prison

Charlotte -- December 21, 2022: Press Release U.S. Attorney office of Western District of North Carolina. 24, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on multiple firearms offenses, announced Dena J. King,. Bennie Mims, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S....
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD remembers officer killed while assisting at accident scene

A year after police Officer Mia Goodwin was killed while working a traffic accident, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a pre-dawn procession on Thursday to honor her life and service. Goodwin, 33, died on the side of Interstate-85 when two tractor-trailers collided then struck multiple police vehicles. Thursday, Dec. 22,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Caught on camera: Shots fired at mail carrier delivering packages in Madison Park

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 1 hour ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
CHARLOTTE, NC

