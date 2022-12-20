ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Volunteers needed for emergency shelters in Bellingham, Ferndale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Volunteers are urgently needed to help operate emergency shelters in Bellingham and Ferndale. Whatcom County has partnered with Road2Home and Ferndale Community Services to provide shelter for those in need. Their emergency shelters have operated 23 days since November 7th and have sheltered almost 1,000 people.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Two injured Sheriff’s Deputies return to service

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputies are back on the job after being shot while on duty earlier this year. Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson were called to a dispute in Peaceful Valley on February 10th when both were shot in the head by 61-year-old Joel Young.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Lynden boys suffer first loss of season

There we two high school basketball games in and among the bad weather Thursday night. The Lynden boys suffered their first loss of the early season falling at Gig Harbor 70-63. Also Thursday the Mount Baker boys beat Granite Falls 79-47.
LYNDEN, WA

