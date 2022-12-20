Read full article on original website
New laws affecting California motorists in 2023
The new year will be here before we know it. When 2023 rolls around, it will usher in all kinds of new laws related to transportation. Whether you’re driving, bicycling or jaywalking, a handful of road rules will take effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know:
Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a...
CHP’s new family nurse practitioner residency program addressing provider shortage
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - Nurse practitioners often fill a need for patient care in areas where there aren’t many physicians. UMass Chan Medical School has a pilot program in place which is helping health systems across Massachusetts, like Berkshire County's Community Health Programs, attract and provide more learning opportunities for new nurse practitioners.
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold
NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. "It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
Gov. DeWine approves $25 million to support food assistance programs across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio food banks are set to receive an additional $25 million in federal relief funds, thanks to a new spending bill. The money, which is part of the $6 billion allocated to organizations and projects in need across Ohio, will be used to provide essential items to those in need.
We Energies asks customers to reduce their natural gas usage, lower thermostats
WISCONSIN — We Energies, a major Wisconsin utility company, asked customers to reduce their natural gas usage on Friday night and lower thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. We Energies recommended layering and using blankets to stay warm. It also suggested closing blinds and drapes at night to retain heat and opening blinds during the day to let heat in. Additionally, the company advised keeping doors closed to trap heat in.
Ohio deals with a brutal winter storm into Saturday
Cleveland and points east are in a Blizzard Warning through early Saturday morning, while other areas have a Winter Storm Warning, as a dangerous winter storm brings dangerous cold, strong winds and blowing snow to the Buckeye State. A brutal winter storm has dropped temperatures about 30 to 40 degrees...
Updates across Kentucky: 3 deaths reported, crews continue to treat frigid roadways
A powerful winter storm plowed through Kentucky Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold conditions and bitter wind chills with it that will last through the holiday weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear said as of Friday morning, three Kentuckians have died as a result of the storm—two from car accidents and one unsheltered individual due to subzero wind chill conditions.
Live updates across Ohio: More than 60,000 without power, Lake Erie water level hits record low
A winter storm system moved into the Buckeye State overnight on Thursday, dropping temperatures that are expected to reach below-zero, negative double-digit wind chills. The system is expected to last until Sunday. The biggest worries are the bitter cold, ice and high wind gusts, which could cause power outages, as...
Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for certain vehicles ahead of winter storm
OHIO — Starting Friday at 6 a.m., a travel ban issued by the Ohio Turnpike goes into effect until Sunday at 8 a.m. Vehicles that won't be permitted on the turnpike during the ban includes:. High-profile (exceeding 7’6″) tow-behind trailers, campers, boats and enclosed trailers — this does not...
