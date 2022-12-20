Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office." The Fourth Federal Law, 18 U.S.C. 1918 Provides Penalties for "Violation of Oath of Office" described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) Removal from Office and; (2) Confinement or a Fine. By the very Definition of "INFRINGE" The government Shall Not - (Actively break the terms of) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. The government Shall Not - (Act so as to Limit or Undermine) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. The government Shall Not - (Encroach On) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. Those are the legalities of our Constitutional laws.
"For those who do not understand the meaning of "Rights" We need to make it clear once and for all: The 2nd Amendment does not apply to full-auto, belt-fed, semi-auto, nor does it apply to bolt action rifles, pistols, or revolvers. The 2nd Amendment RESTRICTS GOVERNMENT. The technology of the firearm is irrelevant. The restrictions on the government remain the same, regardless of the firearm. The Second Amendment was not written to grant permission for citizens to own and bear firearms. It forbids Government interference in the "Right" to Keep and Bear Arms, Period. The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms, Shall Not Be 'Infringed". This also applies to the other "Rights". They are not granted they stipulate "Inherent" "Rights" that the government may not prohibit."
This is disinformation. CDC with gun hating groups, got together with new statistics and did this. They CDC removed all —- Self Defenses actions ——. Anything that was related to Self Defense, Concealed Carry Defense was removed from all Statistics. Only thing reported was illegal Gun use. False News. Disinformation reporting.
