Texas State

Primate
3d ago

Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office." The Fourth Federal Law, 18 U.S.C. 1918 Provides Penalties for "Violation of Oath of Office" described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) Removal from Office and; (2) Confinement or a Fine. By the very Definition of "INFRINGE" The government Shall Not - (Actively break the terms of) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. The government Shall Not - (Act so as to Limit or Undermine) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. The government Shall Not - (Encroach On) - The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms. Those are the legalities of our Constitutional laws. 

Primate
3d ago

"For those who do not understand the meaning of "Rights" We need to make it clear once and for all: The 2nd Amendment does not apply to full-auto, belt-fed, semi-auto, nor does it apply to bolt action rifles, pistols, or revolvers. The 2nd Amendment RESTRICTS GOVERNMENT. The technology of the firearm is irrelevant. The restrictions on the government remain the same, regardless of the firearm. The Second Amendment was not written to grant permission for citizens to own and bear firearms. It forbids Government interference in the "Right" to Keep and Bear Arms, Period. The "Right" of the People to Keep and Bear Arms, Shall Not Be 'Infringed". This also applies to the other "Rights". They are not granted they stipulate "Inherent" "Rights" that the government may not prohibit." Every time a government official even talks about Gun's they are in direct "Violation of Oath of Office."

zeus 5029
3d ago

This is disinformation. CDC with gun hating groups, got together with new statistics and did this. They CDC removed all —- Self Defenses actions ——. Anything that was related to Self Defense, Concealed Carry Defense was removed from all Statistics. Only thing reported was illegal Gun use. False News. Disinformation reporting.

Mix 97.9 FM

Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way

I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage

A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state

Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Death Penalty Report: We’re Mostly Killing People Sentenced Decades Ago

Texas juries sentenced dozens of people to execution every year at the height of the death penalty's popularity, from the 1980s through the early 2000s. The state carried out regular executions during this period as well – at least one a month, often two. But as shown in the year-end report from the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, things were different by 2022. Juries practically abandoned capital punishment this year, sentencing just two people to death statewide. The number killed was also historically low; the state set dates to execute eight people and carried out only five.
TEXAS STATE
calcoasttimes.com

Judge strikes down California gun law modeled after Texas abortion rule

A federal judge struck down a California gun law modeled after after a Texas abortion measure that allows Californians to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute guns that are illegal in the Golden State. [Politico]. The ruling may lead to an extended court battle, something California Gov. Gavin...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Texas Prisons Roll Out 62K Communications, Learning Tablets

(TNS) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice plans to roll out digital tablets to inmates across the state, including those on death row, who had previously lacked options to communicate with friends and family outside the prison walls. More than 62,000 tablets have already been distributed at 66...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election

The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

