Laramie, WY

This Weekend In Laramie: IT’S CHRISTMAS

It's Christmas!!! I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and Happy Holiday. Have a great one and remember, to stay safe this Holiday Season. This Weekend's Special Events at the Winter Lights Festival. Come join three of our amazing Downtown businesses at the Winter...
LARAMIE, WY
Rib & Chop House Recognized as Best Steakhouse in Wyoming

According to an article by Love Food, Wyoming's Rib & Chop House was honored as the Best Steakhouse in Wyoming. The article was written based on Yelp reviews and other accolades. Known for its concept of sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors, and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, it is no surprise that...
WYOMING STATE
New Businesses Open in Downtown Laramie

Our downtown economic ecosystem continues to grow and adapt despite the challenges of inflation and workforce shortages. According to a release from the Laramie Main Street Alliance, this year alone, Laramie has welcomed 10 new businesses to our vibrant historic district with an 11th on the way!. Bella Blu Home...
LARAMIE, WY
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie

Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
LARAMIE, WY
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, If You Need A Holiday Workout, WE GOT YOU

Whether it be for Christmas, or after the Christmas dinner and prepping for the New Year's Party, and you kind of just want to get in shape, here are some easy (well, sort of easy) workouts that you can do!. I personally hate hitting the gym or doing anything that's...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne Temperature Dropped 32 Degrees In 10 Minutes Wednesday

Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Are You legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Laramie?

"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

