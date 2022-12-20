Read full article on original website
This Weekend In Laramie: IT’S CHRISTMAS
It's Christmas!!! I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and Happy Holiday. Have a great one and remember, to stay safe this Holiday Season. This Weekend's Special Events at the Winter Lights Festival. Come join three of our amazing Downtown businesses at the Winter...
Cheyenne Lowe’s Helps Meals On Wheels Deliver Christmas Cheer
On Tuesday December 20 the Cheyenne Lowe's Distribution Center in Cheyenne delivered 50 gifts for local Meals on Wheels clients. That's according to a news release from Meals on Wheels. The gift delivery process got underway early this month when Meals on Wheels contacted 50 randomly chosen clients, asking them...
BREAKING: Hotly Awaited Cheyenne Venue Opens New Year’s Eve!
There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year at a new event venue, am I right?. Well, if you need New Year's Eve plans, I've just the place for you. Cheyenne's hotly awaited event venue, the Railspur, announced yesterday in a press release that the venue is set to open on New Year's.
Laramie; If You’re In Need Of Some Classic Family Christmas Movies
Christmas is this weekend and if you need some suggestions on what classic family Christmas movies to watch, we got you. There might be a bunch of new Christmas movies released, but there's nothing like the classics that we all love and just go back to. Here are some classic...
Rib & Chop House Recognized as Best Steakhouse in Wyoming
According to an article by Love Food, Wyoming's Rib & Chop House was honored as the Best Steakhouse in Wyoming. The article was written based on Yelp reviews and other accolades. Known for its concept of sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors, and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, it is no surprise that...
New Businesses Open in Downtown Laramie
Our downtown economic ecosystem continues to grow and adapt despite the challenges of inflation and workforce shortages. According to a release from the Laramie Main Street Alliance, this year alone, Laramie has welcomed 10 new businesses to our vibrant historic district with an 11th on the way!. Bella Blu Home...
Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie
Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
Laramie, If You Need A Holiday Workout, WE GOT YOU
Whether it be for Christmas, or after the Christmas dinner and prepping for the New Year's Party, and you kind of just want to get in shape, here are some easy (well, sort of easy) workouts that you can do!. I personally hate hitting the gym or doing anything that's...
Feeding Laramie Valley’s First Annual Soup-Off THIS WEDNESDAY
Come celebrate the season with Feeding Laramie Valley! Join them for soup and solstice, at their Feed Laramie Valley's first annual soup-off!. Invited all of your friends and family to taste and vote on the best soups in Laramie. The best soup gets bragging right for a whole year!. They...
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Cheyenne Temperature Dropped 32 Degrees In 10 Minutes Wednesday
Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
Calling All Laramie Elf Hunters; Elves Are Hiding in Downtown
Join the Pleebr Laramie for a Christmas Elf Hunt. Santa's Scout Elves fly to Laramie, Wyoming each night from December 16-18 to report to Santa on whether or not you have been good or bad. Join this fun-filled adventure that will be fun for kids of all ages. All you...
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
Are You legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Laramie?
"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
