Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Santa Food Drive on Christmas Eve
SAFFORD — Good boys and girls have one more chance to tell Santa their Christmas wishes, while their parents help students at Eastern Arizona College. A food drive featuring Santa Claus will take place Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7:45-10:30 p.m., at 1315 Los Diez Place in Safford. All nonperishable...
gilavalleycentral.net
Deborah Lunt Garcia
Deborah Lunt Garcia entered into rest on December 15, 2022. Born on October 7, 1952, in Mesa, Arizona, Deborah was the fourth of six children belonging to Rudd and Shirley Lunt, of Duncan, Arizona. Deborah had a happy childhood in Duncan, growing up on the family dairy farm with her numerous siblings and close cousins who were her best friends. Deborah loved being on the farm and spending time with her family. She always had a soft spot in her heart for animals and had many loving pets.
gilavalleycentral.net
Flu cases on the rise in Graham County, dropped slightly in Greenlee
PHOENIX — Graham County had 109 confirmed cases of flu last week, while Greenlee County saw 40 new cases. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Graham’s 109 cases the week of Dec. 11 is a 38 percent increase over the previous...
gilavalleycentral.net
Rehab facility gets a no vote when developer is a no show
SAFFORD — A proposed alcohol rehabilitation facility was denied by the City of Safford, not because of a lack of need but because of the apparent disappearance of the developer. At its most recent meeting, the Safford City Council voted unanimously to reject the application for a condition use...
gilavalleycentral.net
New fishing pier coming to Riggs Lake
SAFFORD — The U.S. Forest Service has some big plans for Mount Graham. In a recent e-mail highlighting the Safford Ranger Districts’ accomplishments over the past year, district officials discussed projects that will take place in 2023, including:. ● Install a new Riggs Lake fishing pier. ● Improve...
gilavalleycentral.net
Shops partner for scavenger hunt, to help last-minute holiday shoppers
SAFFORD — Gila Valley residents have just a few days left to find that perfect holiday gift, and eight local stores are partnering to provide the perfect last-minute day of shopping. On Friday, Dec. 23, in Partnership with the Safford Downtown Association, Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co., Josie James...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford P&Z splits on two multi-family rezoning requests
SAFFORD — Two rezoning requests, both involving applicants seeking R-2 multi-family zoning, found different reception from the Safford Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday. A request from Randy Pozo to rezone a parcel on the 800 block of 7th Street from C-MH conventional manufactured home to R-2 was endorsed...
Comments / 0