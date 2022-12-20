Deborah Lunt Garcia entered into rest on December 15, 2022. Born on October 7, 1952, in Mesa, Arizona, Deborah was the fourth of six children belonging to Rudd and Shirley Lunt, of Duncan, Arizona. Deborah had a happy childhood in Duncan, growing up on the family dairy farm with her numerous siblings and close cousins who were her best friends. Deborah loved being on the farm and spending time with her family. She always had a soft spot in her heart for animals and had many loving pets.

DUNCAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO