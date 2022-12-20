‘Significant rise’ in suspected UK scarlet fever cases brings total to nearly 30,000

Streptococcus: spheroidal bacteria that contains a variety of species, including scarlet fever. Photograph: BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The number of suspected scarlet fever cases since September has risen to nearly 30,000 after the UK Health Security Agency added almost 10,000 potential new infections in the last week.

More than 27,000 people could have had infections since 12 September, according to the UKHSA, who revealed on Tuesday that there were more cases than first thought because of the “significant rise” in infections.

The figures come from medical practitioners referring suspected cases to the local authority or health protection team.

It means that there were 17,695 referrals of suspected scarlet fever between 12 September and 11 December, up from the 7,750 previously accounted for. The new total is 128% higher than previously thought .

This is significantly higher than the 2,538 at the same point in 2017 and 2018, the last time figures were unusually high.

In addition to this, on Tuesday the UKHSA said there were 9,482 notifications of scarlet fever infections between 11 December and 18 December reported to the agency. It brings the total to 27,177.

It means the total is now higher than the whole of 2017 and 2018, with another two weeks’ worth of reports yet to be published by the government.

The UKHSA said that because of the rise in cases “notifications of cases of scarlet fever are taking longer to appear in our published data after being processed”.

A total of 16 children aged under 18 have died from invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS), otherwise known as strep A.

The bacteria causes scarlet fever, which can then develop into the more serious invasive infection.

Scarlet fever can cause flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands, which may appear as a large lump on the side of the neck.

A rash then appears between 12 and 48 hours later.

Parents are advised to contact 111 or a GP surgery if a child has symptoms. They can also include nausea and vomiting.

New serious shortage protocols were issued to pharmacists last week in an attempt to help those experiencing supply issues with penicillin.

Chemists had widely reported problems getting hold of liquid penicillin and amoxycillin due to the increase in demand. The antibiotics are often prescribed for children who have scarlet fever or strep A. People in the industry have also reported rising prices .

Pharmacists are now able to prescribe an alternative antibiotic or formulation of penicillin, such as tablets.