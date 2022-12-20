ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Significant rise’ in suspected UK scarlet fever cases brings total to nearly 30,000

By Harry Taylor
 4 days ago
Streptococcus: spheroidal bacteria that contains a variety of species, including scarlet fever. Photograph: BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The number of suspected scarlet fever cases since September has risen to nearly 30,000 after the UK Health Security Agency added almost 10,000 potential new infections in the last week.

More than 27,000 people could have had infections since 12 September, according to the UKHSA, who revealed on Tuesday that there were more cases than first thought because of the “significant rise” in infections.

The figures come from medical practitioners referring suspected cases to the local authority or health protection team.

It means that there were 17,695 referrals of suspected scarlet fever between 12 September and 11 December, up from the 7,750 previously accounted for. The new total is 128% higher than previously thought .

This is significantly higher than the 2,538 at the same point in 2017 and 2018, the last time figures were unusually high.

In addition to this, on Tuesday the UKHSA said there were 9,482 notifications of scarlet fever infections between 11 December and 18 December reported to the agency. It brings the total to 27,177.

It means the total is now higher than the whole of 2017 and 2018, with another two weeks’ worth of reports yet to be published by the government.

The UKHSA said that because of the rise in cases “notifications of cases of scarlet fever are taking longer to appear in our published data after being processed”.

A total of 16 children aged under 18 have died from invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS), otherwise known as strep A.

The bacteria causes scarlet fever, which can then develop into the more serious invasive infection.

Scarlet fever can cause flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands, which may appear as a large lump on the side of the neck.

A rash then appears between 12 and 48 hours later.

Parents are advised to contact 111 or a GP surgery if a child has symptoms. They can also include nausea and vomiting.

New serious shortage protocols were issued to pharmacists last week in an attempt to help those experiencing supply issues with penicillin.

Chemists had widely reported problems getting hold of liquid penicillin and amoxycillin due to the increase in demand. The antibiotics are often prescribed for children who have scarlet fever or strep A. People in the industry have also reported rising prices .

Pharmacists are now able to prescribe an alternative antibiotic or formulation of penicillin, such as tablets.

The Guardian

Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety

The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Independent

Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge

At least 94 people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.Some 17 per cent (24) of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.Strep A is a common type of bacteria usually found in the throat and on the skin.Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal...
The Independent

Number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 jumps 29% to highest in two months

The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 has jumped to its highest level in almost two months, with admissions once again running above those for people with the flu.A total of 8,643 patients in hospital had tested positive for coronavirus on December 21, a rise of 29% on the previous week, NHS data shows.The number has been on an upwards trend since the end of last month and is now at its highest point since October 28.The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions stood at 9.6 per 100,000 people last week, slightly above the equivalent rate for flu...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
CBS Miami

CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Friday it is now tracking a new COVID-19 variant of concern around the U.S. known as XBB, which has grown to make up an estimated 3.1% of new infections nationwide. The strain's prevalence has grown furthest so far in the Northeast, according to the agency's weekly estimates. More than 5% of infections in the regions spanning New Jersey through Maine are linked to XBB, in this week's "Nowcast" from the CDC.XBB is behind a vast swath of infections across some South Asian countries and has made up an increasing share of reported virus...
The Guardian

What time should Christmas dinner be served? We ask an expert

There’s a lot to think about during the festive season, but can Christopher Winn, author of The Book of Christmas: The Hidden Stories Behind Our Festive Traditions, help us figure out at least one conundrum: what time should people sit down to eat?. If I had to guess, I’d...
iheart.com

U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets To 25 Year Low Due To COVID, Drug Overdoses

The average life expectancy for Americans fell to a 25-year low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An American born in 2021 is expected to live until they are 76.4 years old. That is down over two years from 2019 when life expectancy stood at 78.8 years.
