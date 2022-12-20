Read full article on original website
kisu.org
Idaho to ramp up to legislative session during first week of January
Inauguration and committee meetings begin before legislative session starts Jan. 9. Although Idaho’s 2023 legislative session doesn’t begin until Jan. 9, action will begin picking up at the Idaho State Capitol during the first week of January with the inauguration, inaugural ball and a couple of committee meetings setting the stage.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: When ‘privacy’ does not apply
According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the 1st District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman.
KUTV
Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
KREM
Idaho governor joins others asking President Biden to end national pandemic emergency
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined 24 other governors across the U.S in asking President Joe Biden to end the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes just days after Idaho healthcare leaders called the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza a "triple-demic" in a previous media briefing held on Dec. 15.
idahoednews.org
Divided NIC board picks an acting president
North Idaho College has an acting president. After — predictably enough — a typically split 3-2 trustee vote. NIC’s board Wednesday night hired Greg South as acting president, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Thursday morning. He will take the helm at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college while President Nick Swayne is on paid administrative leave.
fox40jackson.com
Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District: Republican Joe Kent concedes to Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
Republican Joe Kent has conceded Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District race to Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, following the election on Nov. 8. Kent called his Democratic opponent on the phone Wednesday to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, he said, as the Columbian reported. The call came...
'It is critical': Human Trafficking Prevention Act could make a real impact in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition (IATC) is working alongside the Idaho Department of Transportation to post flyers in public busses with the IATC local crisis hotline. IATC created their local 24/7 hotline in August 2021, according to IATC Executive Director Jennifer Zeilinski. The hotline has served as...
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
idahoednews.org
UPDATED: State Board pledges to stand behind NIC’s students
The State Board of Education is concerned about North Idaho College’s accreditation woes, but “has limited ability to do anything about it,” board President Kurt Liebich said Wednesday. However, Liebich also said the State Board will stand behind students at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college, which...
Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island
Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island. The conservation easement, which Payette Land Trust purchased from the land owner, applies to a privately […] The post Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Moscow murders: Professor sues Tik-Toker sleuth for defamation
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a Tik Tok crime sleuth, who accused the professor of murdering the four Idaho students on her account -- which later was reposed and viewed by millions. A Texas based internet sleuth, Ashley Guillard,...
Medical Board Closes Case Against Idaho Doctor who Opposed COVID Vaccine
The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho...
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
North Idaho mayor raises get green light
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved drafting an ordinance to raise the salaries of city council members and the mayor effective January 2024, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This topic always seems self-serving when you have a bunch of elected officials up...
koze.com
US Attorney Announces Office Collected Approximately $7.3 Million in Fiscal Year 2022
BOISE, ID – Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today that the office’s Financial Litigation Program, which is part of the Asset Recovery Division, collected more than $5.6 million in criminal restitution, fines, and assessments and in civil debts for the fiscal year that ended September 30th. In some cases, the Office worked in conjunction with litigating components of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Idaho using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The post Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious
FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
North Dakota's lieutenant governor resigns, Burgum appoints staff leader
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed his chief operating officer Tammy Miller as lieutenant governor following Tuesday's resignation of Brent Sandford. Sanford was "very open this fall" that he wasn't sure if he was going to make it to the end of his term, the governor...
Former Coeur d’Alene city attorney files lawsuit against North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mike Gridley, who retired in...
