Idaho to ramp up to legislative session during first week of January

Inauguration and committee meetings begin before legislative session starts Jan. 9. Although Idaho’s 2023 legislative session doesn’t begin until Jan. 9, action will begin picking up at the Idaho State Capitol during the first week of January with the inauguration, inaugural ball and a couple of committee meetings setting the stage.
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: When ‘privacy’ does not apply

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the 1st District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman.
KUTV

Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
KREM

Idaho governor joins others asking President Biden to end national pandemic emergency

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined 24 other governors across the U.S in asking President Joe Biden to end the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes just days after Idaho healthcare leaders called the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza a "triple-demic" in a previous media briefing held on Dec. 15.
idahoednews.org

Divided NIC board picks an acting president

North Idaho College has an acting president. After — predictably enough — a typically split 3-2 trustee vote. NIC’s board Wednesday night hired Greg South as acting president, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Thursday morning. He will take the helm at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college while President Nick Swayne is on paid administrative leave.
idahoednews.org

UPDATED: State Board pledges to stand behind NIC’s students

The State Board of Education is concerned about North Idaho College’s accreditation woes, but “has limited ability to do anything about it,” board President Kurt Liebich said Wednesday. However, Liebich also said the State Board will stand behind students at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college, which...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island

Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island.  The conservation easement, which Payette Land Trust purchased from the land owner, applies to a privately […] The post Payette Land Trust reaches conservation easement agreement for part of Idaho’s Cougar Island appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MCCALL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
EAGLE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho mayor raises get green light

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved drafting an ordinance to raise the salaries of city council members and the mayor effective January 2024, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This topic always seems self-serving when you have a bunch of elected officials up...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

US Attorney Announces Office Collected Approximately $7.3 Million in Fiscal Year 2022

BOISE, ID – Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today that the office’s Financial Litigation Program, which is part of the Asset Recovery Division, collected more than $5.6 million in criminal restitution, fines, and assessments and in civil debts for the fiscal year that ended September 30th. In some cases, the Office worked in conjunction with litigating components of the U.S. Department of Justice.
MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: New FBI hate crime data is out: The trend we want may not be obvious

FBI hate crimes data released last week shows that Idaho continues to experience a heightened level of hate crimes as compared to years past. The new data, covering 2021, shows 42 reported hate crimes in Idaho last year. This year’s sum is one of the highest annual totals in more than 20 years. We saw a similar number reported in 2020 (43). Most reported hate crimes in Idaho continue to be motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Offenses based on sexual orientation constitute the next largest group and have increased in recent years. Offenses involving a bias against a religion is a third significant category in Idaho.
