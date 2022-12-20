Read full article on original website
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devil’s Isle becomes Bonita Springs’ first distillery
Tom Anstead recalls his trip to Bermuda, which was originally known as the “Isle of Devils” by Spanish explorers for its treacherous weather. After losing his job in 2020 and deciding to start his own business, Anstead named his new Bonita Springs distillery after his vacation in paradise.
Disabled dolphin returns to Lee Co. after Hurricane Ian
A disabled dolphin returned to Pine Island in Lee County following Hurricane Ian, and he's actually a local celebrity.
kawc.org
On Florida's Gulf Coast, developers eye properties ravaged by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian destroyed more than 5,000 homes in Lee County, Fla., and damaged nearly 30,000 more in late September, raising concerns among local residents about housing affordability – and changes to their communities – as developers move in. The expansive sandy beaches in...
WINKNEWS.com
Two popular Naples beaches open in time for the holidays
People are flocking to the beach attempting to have a classic Florida Christmas, and since two more beach access points reopened Friday in Collier County, it may be perfect timing. Clam Pass Park and Vanderbilt Beach both have beach access and they’re two of Naples’ most popular beaches.
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples, Fort Myers among top 100 highest in state for average monthly household bills
Naples residents are spending on average a little more than $2,000 per month on their monthly household bills, while Fort Myers residents are paying $1,852 a month, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. Ranked 65th in Florida in the cost of average monthly bills, Naples residents have an average monthly utility bill of $261. Fort Myers sits at No. 100 in average monthly bills cost and is paying an average utility bill of $319.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More than 800K passengers travel through RSW in November
Southwest Florida International Airport hosted 812,305 passengers in November, an 18% decrease compared to November 2021, according to figures from the Lee County Port Authority. It was the third most passengers to travel through the Fort Myers airport in its 39-year history. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 3% compared to last year. The traffic leader in November was Delta, with 166,970 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (137,026), American (126,103), United (114,598) and JetBlue (91,018). RSW had 7,486 aircraft operations, a decrease of 19% compared to November 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 13,437 operations, a 5% increase compared to November 2021 and the best November in more than 40 years.
WINKNEWS.com
Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays
People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW. Some people have gotten so frustrated...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022
The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former GM of The Cottage, Shucker’s restaurants starts handyman business
Brian Nagle spent three years managing Shucker’s at the Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar restaurants on Fort Myers Beach, only to see both century-old buildings vanish during Hurricane Ian because of roaring winds and at least 15 feet of storm surge flooding. With the future of the property and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Best travel options to vacation on Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s famed vacation spots — Naples, Captiva and Sanibel Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island Sound — have long been escapes from Florida’s more bustling east coast. Those areas also bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s brutal wrath on Sept....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area closed, pending home sales decrease in November
Closed and pending sales in the Naples area for last month decreased 41% and 33%, respectively, compared to November 2021, according to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County, excluding Marco Island. Overall inventory increased 97% to 2,478 properties. The median closed price was $600,000 in October, up 20%. New listings were at 926, down 6%.
WINKNEWS.com
Burglaries push Naples community to be safer
People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
Watch out for frozen iguanas as colder temperatures sweep Southwest Florida
Watch out for frozen iguanas as colder temperatures start to sweep over Southwest Florida this month
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
santivachronicle.com
South Seas Resort Principal To Look Into Future At Chamber Luncheon
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce will host speaker Greg Spencer, CEO for Timbers Resorts, which currently owns South Seas Island Resort, as its guest speaker at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, business luncheon. It will take place at the Marriott Sanibel Harbor Resort in Fort Myers starting at 11:30 a.m.
Seven rescued from disabled boat 150 miles off coast of Naples
MIAMI, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people Monday after their 180-foot boat, Abshire Tide, became disabled 150 miles southwest of Naples. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. and quickly helped them. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders...
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. THEATER. Hadestown – In Hayes Hall at Artis– Naples Dec. 27-Jan. 1. Show...
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
