ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Devil’s Isle becomes Bonita Springs’ first distillery

Tom Anstead recalls his trip to Bermuda, which was originally known as the “Isle of Devils” by Spanish explorers for its treacherous weather. After losing his job in 2020 and deciding to start his own business, Anstead named his new Bonita Springs distillery after his vacation in paradise.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two popular Naples beaches open in time for the holidays

People are flocking to the beach attempting to have a classic Florida Christmas, and since two more beach access points reopened Friday in Collier County, it may be perfect timing. Clam Pass Park and Vanderbilt Beach both have beach access and they’re two of Naples’ most popular beaches.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples, Fort Myers among top 100 highest in state for average monthly household bills

Naples residents are spending on average a little more than $2,000 per month on their monthly household bills, while Fort Myers residents are paying $1,852 a month, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. Ranked 65th in Florida in the cost of average monthly bills, Naples residents have an average monthly utility bill of $261. Fort Myers sits at No. 100 in average monthly bills cost and is paying an average utility bill of $319.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More than 800K passengers travel through RSW in November

Southwest Florida International Airport hosted 812,305 passengers in November, an 18% decrease compared to November 2021, according to figures from the Lee County Port Authority. It was the third most passengers to travel through the Fort Myers airport in its 39-year history. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 3% compared to last year. The traffic leader in November was Delta, with 166,970 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (137,026), American (126,103), United (114,598) and JetBlue (91,018). RSW had 7,486 aircraft operations, a decrease of 19% compared to November 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 13,437 operations, a 5% increase compared to November 2021 and the best November in more than 40 years.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays

People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW. Some people have gotten so frustrated...
LEE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022

The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples area closed, pending home sales decrease in November

Closed and pending sales in the Naples area for last month decreased 41% and 33%, respectively, compared to November 2021, according to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County, excluding Marco Island. Overall inventory increased 97% to 2,478 properties. The median closed price was $600,000 in October, up 20%. New listings were at 926, down 6%.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Burglaries push Naples community to be safer

People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

South Seas Resort Principal To Look Into Future At Chamber Luncheon

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce will host speaker Greg Spencer, CEO for Timbers Resorts, which currently owns South Seas Island Resort, as its guest speaker at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, business luncheon. It will take place at the Marriott Sanibel Harbor Resort in Fort Myers starting at 11:30 a.m.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. THEATER. Hadestown – In Hayes Hall at Artis– Naples Dec. 27-Jan. 1. Show...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy