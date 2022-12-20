ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

993thex.com

Stopped For Traffic Violation, Suspect Attempts To Pull Weapon On Officers

A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday after being arrested following a traffic stop, when the suspect attempted to pull a gun on officers. Police arrested Jaquavius Silas after being pulled over for a routine traffic violation. Evidence of illegal drug use was detected and Silas was ordered out of the Silver Cadilac he was driving. While speaking with Silas, he began reaching toward his waistband where a loaded handgun was located. A struggle ensued and Silas was eventually taken into custody. The firearm was stolen out of Mississippi. Silas is charged with a Light Law Violation, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Routine Traffic Stop And K-9 Mafia, Results In Seizure Of More Than 50 Grams Of pot

A 20 year old Johnson City woman is jailed after a routine traffic stop, and the assistance of K-9 Mafia found more than 50 grams of pot on her person. Aliyah M. Blakley was parked in a vehicle on Dry Creek Road with her lights off. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers conducted a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana, and K-9 Mafia did an open air sniff of the vehicle and turned up 58 grams of pot along with a glass pipe, grinder, and bong. Blakley is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going westbound...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
KINGSPORT, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/16 – 12/20/22

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Michelle Margaret Simmers Of West Main Street Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/17/2022 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Appear On Felony Charges Was Issued A $40,000.00 Bond. Jeremy Brandon Huskins Of Bailey...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
993thex.com

One dead following crash on West Stone Drive

A car crash on West Stone Drive in Kingsport Thursday morning resulted in one fatality. According to a report from Kingsport Police, a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old woman was attempting a left turn from Stone Drive to Lewis Lane at around 9:30 AM. The woman reportedly failed to yield...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire

KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

GCSO: One dead after shooting at Thorn Hill home following 'altercation' between a son and his father

GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Grainger County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his son. Deputies later arrived at the home in Thorn Hill, on Indian Creek Road, and said they found a man dead in a bedroom. He was identified as Joseph Mathews Hammond, 41, according to a release from authorities.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years

ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

3 people arrested following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people were arrested following an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA

