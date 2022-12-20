Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise
What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café
From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America
As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
KTVB
Boise Airport affected by weather-related cancellations on busy travel day
Flights scheduled to arrive from Seattle and depart for Chicago Friday morning have been canceled. Some flights bound for Seattle were also canceled.
boisestatepublicradio.org
At the Boise Airport, they’re the last to say ‘goodnight’ and the first to say ‘good morning’
This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here. The slang “red-eye” flight began being used widely in the 1960s; when the Etymology Dictionary defined it as an “airplane flight which deprives travelers of sleep.” But red-eye’s remain extremely popular in most world capitals because they transport passengers to their destinations with a full day ahead.
Free House On Boise’s Craigslist Just Needs Land {PICTURES}
Finding affordable housing in Boise has been difficult for the last several years. Everyone is looking for that diamond in the rough meant for them. Maybe you still need to find it. Maybe there's no such thing as a house destined just for you. Or you may be running across it right now.
Post Register
Some flights canceled at BOI, how to check your flight status
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - A rough start to the holiday weekend for some travelers. As of Friday morning, four departing flights have been canceled. Those include flights to Seattle, Denver, Portland, and San Jose. Two arriving flights, both from Seattle have been canceled. You can check the status of your...
Need Your Help, Bobcat or Mountain Lion In Boise Backyard. [Video]
BOISE, IDAHO - My wife works from home and her office looks out the window and has seen deer regularly walk through our community. We are really close to the Boise River and the Greenbelt in Southeast Boise. But, yesterday (12/22) while on a work meeting via Microsoft Teams she...
Register Your Dog in Boise Or Risk Going to Jail
One of the crazy things about social media or apps that act as public forums... is how much you'll learn in the blink of an eye. Take the NextDoor app for example; the popular neighborhood app is the ultimate forum for neighborhood gossip and also... this generation's neighborhood watch. Recently,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A night at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise
This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here. It's 7 p.m. on a Thursday in December. Downtown Boise has been quieted by snow and the winter darkness. Outside the shelter, the city streets are sparse but cars whiz by on the freeway running parallel to the building.
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
How to Find the 7 Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures in Idaho
If you live in Idaho, you know that it gets cold here. When it gets cold, you naturally want to pile on the layers and go play in the snow!. For many of our friends and neighbors, that means hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack or one of Idaho's other amazing ski areas. But for you? Maybe you're a little more like us. You're uncoordinated. Your ACL started to ache at the very thought of getting on skis. You might actually fracture something just by sliding your feet into snowboard boots.
Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing
If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
boisestatepublicradio.org
S6: Zoo Boise, After Dark
We know what you're thinking: Haven't we all been to the zoo? And to that we'd say: yes, probably – and if you haven't, then please do. But hasn't the kid in you always wondered: What's the zoo like after all the people leave? You know, at dark. We had to find out.
Steps Idahoans can take to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
BOISE, Idaho — Boise has had temperatures at or below a hard freeze - a freeze that penetrates the ground, every day for the last week. And temperatures in Boise are expected to drop into the single digits later this week. Freezing temperatures can pose a threat to your...
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
New Boise Weather Predictions Show Chances of a White Christmas in 2022
You’ve been singing along with Bing Crosby for weeks, but did you ever stop to think about how meteorologists actually define a “White Christmas?”. We’d venture to guess, most of us picture big fluffy snowflakes falling gently outside the window while we curl up with a steaming cup of coffee and watch the kids unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning. It’s like something straight out of a Thomas Kinkade painting.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
