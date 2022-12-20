ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 119

Peter Pickering
3d ago

If you demand special allowances for people who just make up labels for what they want to be it will make health care so confusing so cluttered with different codes and misdiagnosis it will stall our health industry. If you honestly think your a different sex then what you are biologically , why do you label yourself trans anything wouldn't you be just a man or woman of your choice.

Reply
23
Arr Jay
3d ago

Wasting tax dollars.All citizens should be treated equally.Special treatment is bigotry.It is racism. I highly doubt, should science and medicine be confused, dumbfounded, that a liason, paid for by tax dollars, seems any better at giving, science and medical advice.

Reply(12)
34
abeal49
2d ago

They were suppose to submit a report by September 15, didn't do it. They were supposed to submit another report by December 15, didn't do it. They invalidated the contract all by themselves and think we should just keep giving them money. That isn't how the real world works. But trans people don't live in the real world, they suffer from a delusional psychosis and want the rest of us to agree with them

Reply(7)
17
Related
TheDailyBeast

Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law

In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Appeals court rules transgender care and transition infringes upon religious freedom

A federal appeals court has rolled back a Biden administration proposed rule on sex discrimination in a ruling blocking a transgender care mandate. The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld a North Dakota district court opinion in ruling in favor of Catholic health systems and associations, and the Religious Sisters of Mercy. The appeals court said implementation of Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act prohibiting certain forms of discrimination in healthcare compels providers to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transition, which infringes upon religious freedom.
TEXAS STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Transgender advocacy group plans to sue state over contract cancellation

A transgender advocacy organization plans to sue the state of South Dakota for civil rights violations over Gov. Kristi Noem’s abrupt cancellation of a health care facilitation contract with the group. Brendan Johnson, a former U.S. district attorney who works for the law firm Robins Kaplan, told South Dakota Searchlight that his firm will represent […] The post Transgender advocacy group plans to sue state over contract cancellation appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans

President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
Washington Examiner

State Republicans warm to Medicaid expansion

A few of the remaining states that have not expanded Medicaid appear poised to take another run at it next year. A change of heart by some lawmakers in these GOP-controlled states signals support is growing in favor of expanding eligibility for Medicaid, the federal and state program that helps with healthcare costs for some people with limited income and resources. States have had the option to expand Medicaid programs since the enactment in 2010 of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, which has drawn opposition from some Republicans.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy