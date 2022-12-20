Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
These Were Bring a Trailer's 10 Most Expensive Auctions in 2022
Our colleagues at Bring a Trailer—which, like Car and Driver, is part of Hearst Autos—sell thousands of cars each year. So far this year, they've sold over 24,000 vehicles on the site. Our staff love to peruse the listings and pick their favorites for the day. It really is an eclectic collection. Remember that 1974 Bricklin SV-1? What about the time our editor-in-chief's former Lancia Fulvia popped up for sale? But, rather than endure the pitched battle that would inevitably occur if we forced the editors to vote on their favorite auctions of the year, we decided to gather the 10 most expensive auctions instead.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron Quattro Is the Brand's Accessible EV
From the January 2023 issue of Car and Driver. When Audi's e-tron electrified subbrand first appeared, it was on the unremarkable A3 Sportback plug-in hybrid. The first EV to bear the moniker came three years later, when a larger, far more expensive SUV called the Audi e-tron hit the market. That ute's lack of an alphanumeric model name was confusing, and things didn't become any clearer with the arrival of the e-tron GT performance sedan. Now comes the Q4 e-tron, and its designation at least helps place it within the greater Audi lineup.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition Is the 4x4 Big Bird Would Drive
The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX is adding a limited-production Havoc Edition with exclusive Baja Yellow paint. To match its brightly colored body, the Havoc Edition's interior includes Prowler Yellow contrast stitching. The new TRX Havoc Edition will go on sale in early 2023 with a lofty starting price of $106,445.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai to Remake a Lost 1974 Concept Car with Giugiaro's Help
Every car brand has an origin story, although some are more glamorous than others. Until recently, Hyundai seemed to have little regard for its early history. The company preferred, understandably, to concentrate on the growing success of its present and future. That’s some success: Hyundai Motor Group was the world’s fourth biggest automaker by volume last year, producing more vehicles than Stellantis or General Motors.
Comments / 0