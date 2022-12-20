Our colleagues at Bring a Trailer—which, like Car and Driver, is part of Hearst Autos—sell thousands of cars each year. So far this year, they've sold over 24,000 vehicles on the site. Our staff love to peruse the listings and pick their favorites for the day. It really is an eclectic collection. Remember that 1974 Bricklin SV-1? What about the time our editor-in-chief's former Lancia Fulvia popped up for sale? But, rather than endure the pitched battle that would inevitably occur if we forced the editors to vote on their favorite auctions of the year, we decided to gather the 10 most expensive auctions instead.

