ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Judge denies convicted killer Scott Peterson a new trial

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kh4P_0jpEG51v00

Final arguments begin in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial 01:38

REDWOOD CITY -- A San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied convicted killer Scott Peterson's plea for new trial, ruling that former juror Richelle Nice was not guilty of misconduct during his original trial.

Peterson's defense team grilled Nice for several days during an August hearing, particularly on her omission on a pre-trial jury questionnaire that she had sought a restraining order in 2000 against her then-boyfriend's former girlfriend, saying then that she feared for the safety of her own unborn child.

"The court concludes that Juror No.7's (Nice) responses were not motivated by pre-existing or improper bias against Petitioner (Peterson) but instead were a combination of good faith misunderstanding of the questions and sloppiness in answering," Judge Anne-Christine Massullo wrote in the ruling.

The defense team claimed Nice was biased and not objective when she reach a guilty verdict along with her fellow jury members at Peterson's highly publicized 2004 trial for murdering his wife, Laci, and the couple's unborn son Connor.

They also entered into evidence 17 letters Nice wrote to Peterson after his conviction and the eight letters Peterson wrote to Nice.

The defense team claimed those letters were further evidence of bias.

"The letters also evidence a juror who, despite all she had heard and saw, was trying to get the Petitioner (Peterson) to come to peace with what he did and the impact it had on his life and the life of Laci's family," the judge wrote in the denial of a new trial.

"The letters do not demonstrate a state of mind of contrivance or hatred to support a conclusion that at the time Juror No. 7 (Nice) filled out the questionnaire, her goal was to lie to sit on the jury and punish the Petitioner (Peterson)."

Peterson, now 50, can appeal the judge's decision.

It was undisputed that Nice failed to disclose as she was being selected for Peterson's jury in 2004 that she had sought a restraining order while she was pregnant four years earlier. Nice said then that she "really fears for her unborn child" because of threats from her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

The California Supreme Court in 2020 found that Nice's actions required a hearing to determine if they denied Peterson a fair trial, and assigned Judge Massullo to the case. The high court separately threw out Peterson's death sentence and Stanislaus County prosecutors decided against again seeking his execution even as they argued he received a fair trial. He was resentenced to life in prison in December.

Peterson's defense team argued that Nice fought to join the jury despite her financial hardship and that she entered deliberations determined to enact revenge for Peterson's nearly full-term unborn child, the young victim she nicknamed "Little Man."

But Nice testified that she had no bias against Peterson until she heard the evidence against him.

Nice said in a sworn declaration in 2020 that it did not occur to her to include the threat to her own unborn child on her juror form because she did not "feel 'victimized' the way the law might define that term." She later testified that she answered truthfully based on her understanding of the questions.

"I didn't write it on the questionnaire because it never crossed my mind, ever. It wasn't done intentionally," she swore during two days of testimony in February.

She also disputed any financial motive to serving on the jury, swearing that she and other jurors never discussed jointly writing their book, "We, the Jury," until after the trial and verdict.

And it was Peterson's celebrity attorney, Mark Geragos, who wanted her on the jury, prosecutors said. Geragos called Nice back as she prepared to leave after the trial judge dismissed her for financial hardship, though Geragos said he never would have done so had she properly disclosed her personal history.

Last year, the convicted killer was resentenced by Massullo to life in prison without parole under the glaring eyes of Laci Peterson's family .

"No matter what happens, no matter what transpires in the future, there are two things that will never change," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said during the victims statements at the resentencing. "Laci and Connor will always be dead. And you will always be their murderer."

Massullo also was tasked with determining if Scott Peterson deserved a new trial on the murder charges. On Tuesday, she ruled he did not.

Peterson has been moved from death row at San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento.

A new mugshot shows Peterson with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look.

Comments / 13

sons of liberty
3d ago

people hate Scott Peterson and understandably so! but remember... he murdered his wife and one unborn child.... democrats have murdered 62 million unborn babies!

Reply(4)
3
Related
People

Laci Peterson's Family Feels 'Relief' After Scott Peterson Denied a New Trial: 'Best Christmas Gift Ever'

Peterson, who is serving a life sentence, had asked the judge to grant a new murder trial, but she denied his request on Tuesday The family of Laci Peterson is expressing relief that her husband — and convicted murderer — Scott Peterson will not be granted a new trial. "It's a tremendous relief to everyone who loved Laci," a source who is in contact with her family tells PEOPLE. "Everyone was so worried that they were going to have to go through the pain of a trial again, and...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hate crime charges filed in San Francisco Haight District skateboard attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man has been charged with assault and committing a hate crime after asking his alleged victim if he was Jewish and then attacking him viciously with a skateboard.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Eduardo Navarro Perez has been charged in the alleged assault with a deadly weapon of a Jewish man on Haight St."During the attack, the victim reports that Navarro Perez made disparaging remarks toward Jewish people," prosecutors wrote in a news release.Navarro Perez has been in custody since his arrest on December 17."There is no place for antisemitism, or any crime motivated by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police recover little girl's stolen stuffed animal, 'Pidgey Magoo'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday announced the recent recovery of a number of items stolen from a visiting family, including a young girl's favorite stuffed animal named "Pidgey Magoo."According to the press release issued by the SFPD, on December 8, at around 4:15 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station were flagged down on the 900 block of Market Street by victims wanting to report a theft that had just happened.The victims -- an adult woman and her juvenile daughter who were visiting San Francisco -- said they were eating at a restaurant on the 900 block of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge questions San Francisco's tactics with homeless, conducting sweeps without offering beds

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A judge in federal court Thursday questioned San Francisco's tactics in homeless encampment cleanups, suggesting the city is not following its own policies of offering shelter beds to people being asked to leave a public area.Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in U.S. District Court in Oakland did not issue a ruling on a request by homeless plaintiffs to make the city stop dismantling encampments until it has thousands more shelter beds. She said she would issue a written order on the request for a preliminary injunction.Attorneys for San Francisco said its policies balance the rights...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal

A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma woman reports attempted child snatching Thursday night

PETALUMA – A suspect attempted to snatch a 3-year-old child from his mother on Thursday night in Petaluma, police said.  The woman was holding her son's hand and walking in the area of Howard Street and Western Avenue at around 9 p.m. when she told police she felt her child "pulling away" from her. When she looked back, she saw a man grabbing her toddler's hand and yelling "come!"  The woman yelled that she was going to call the police, causing the suspect to let go of the child and run across the street and into a white, four-door sedan. He was last seen driving west on Western toward downtown Petaluma, according to police.  The suspect is described as a heavier-set white man in his 40s who smelled of alcohol.  Police are looking for any witnesses or surveillance video that may have picked up the interaction. People who may be able to help identify the man or his car are encouraged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation.   Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged SF drug dealer facing multiple felony charges after wrong-way pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO -- An alleged 19-year-old drug dealer has been charged with multiple felony offenses after he attempted to flee police by driving the wrong way on San Francisco's busy Franklin Street.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday that Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with several counts including assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs including fentanyl for sale and reckless driving.Castro Torres was arrested in possession of 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics including cocaine and meth following a foot chase on December 16.In attempts to flee from police, Castro Torres drove southbound against traffic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Los Altos HS fentanyl overdoses lead to arrest of suspected San Jose drug dealer

LOS GATOS --  A suspected drug dealer from San Jose is under arrest after a group of Los Gatos High School students overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills they allegedly bought from him, authorities announced Thursday.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office identified the suspect as 23-year-old Simon Armendariz. In a press release, the DA's office said Armendariz's student customers were so aware of the deadly risk of the toxic pill that they often carried Narcan in case they overdosed.Armendariz, who went by the nicknames "Risky" and "Madman," sold the drugs to 15-year-olds in various locations throughout downtown Los Gatos, including the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s police dogs under fire

Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man critical after being shot, run over during attempted carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an attempted carjacking at Ocean View Park late Wednesday morning that left the victim in critical condition after being shot and run over, authorities said.The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street by Ocean View Park and near the Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center, according to a tweet by SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani.According to Vaswani, the victim had a dispute at the park with the suspect and the other party tried to carjack the victim, who was shot in the process. After being shot, the victim tried to run and the suspect got into a vehicle, chasing and running over the vehicle in the park before fleeing the scene. The suspect was not able to take the victim's vehicle, but the victim -- a 56-year-old San Francisco man -- was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released a suspect or suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact SFPD and refer to case #220872340.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrest in San Jose sextortion scheme that led to teen's suicide; FBI issues warning to parents

SAN JOSE  --  A 25-year-old Reseda man has been arrested in connection with a West African financial online sextortion scheme that led to a San Jose teen's suicide.San Jose police said Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec 15th.  He has been booked into Santa Clara County jail for extortion and attempted disorderly conduct – posting of a photograph or recording without consent.On Feb 26,  the San José Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated an investigation of Kassi related to the financial sextortion scheme.Investigators said the sextortion of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto police searching for juvenile suspects in 7-11 robbery

PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Palo Alto police asked for the public's help Thursday seeking four juvenile suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store the night before.The robbery was reported around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the store at 708 Colorado Ave., where suspects walked into the store and tried to enter the cashier's area. When a store employee tried to block them, one suspect pushed him back toward the cash register and threatened to beat him up if he didn't cooperate with them, police said.The suspects stole cash and cartons of cigarettes, then fled in a vehicle east on Colorado Avenue. The store clerk was not injured in the robbery, according to police. The suspects are described as four Black juveniles, none older than 15. They all wore hooded sweatshirts and face masks and had a dark, older-model sedan with a lowered suspension, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Tips can be sent anonymously to paloalto@tipnow.org or to (650) 383-8984.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s

SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library

SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours. The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours. McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza at Santa Clara County Government Center in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died... The post Hundreds of people died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy