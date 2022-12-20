ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Livermore police stop attempted scam of elderly man, retrieve $47K in cash

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmXvO_0jpEG2Nk00

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:39

LIVERMORE – Livermore police say they stopped scammers before they could make off with $47,000 in cash from a 77-year-old resident who believed the money would stop his personal information from being compromised in a data breach.

The man called police last Wednesday, saying several people called him claiming to be from the fraud departments from Amazon and Wells Fargo.

They convinced him to withdraw $47,000 in $100 bills, pack them in shoe boxes, then mail the money via a delivery service to an undisclosed location. Police used the tracking number and put a hold on the delivery. Officers then retrieved the money and returned it to the victim.

Livermore police offered some tips to avoid scams. They say to not give personal or financial information in response to an unexpected request. People shouldn't click on any links, even if it's a company they do business with. It's best to contact them on a trusted website or look up their phone number.

People can also report scams and find more tips with the Federal Trade Commission via ReportFraud.ftc.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Baby found unresponsive with fentanyl in system, parents arrested

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://trib.al/JTIIGfa. Small businesses impacted after Humboldt County earthquake. KRON4's Terisa...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda man busted for stealing Christmas packages from porches: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. - An Alameda man was busted for taking Christmas packages from neighborhood porches. Christopher Yorrie, 49, was arrested for package theft Sunday night near Windsor Drive, according to the Alameda Police Department. They said three boxes fell from his motorcycle when they pulled him over. "Not so fast,...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged SF drug dealer facing multiple felony charges after wrong-way pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO -- An alleged 19-year-old drug dealer has been charged with multiple felony offenses after he attempted to flee police by driving the wrong way on San Francisco's busy Franklin Street.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday that Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with several counts including assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs including fentanyl for sale and reckless driving.Castro Torres was arrested in possession of 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics including cocaine and meth following a foot chase on December 16.In attempts to flee from police, Castro Torres drove southbound against traffic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police recover little girl's stolen stuffed animal, 'Pidgey Magoo'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday announced the recent recovery of a number of items stolen from a visiting family, including a young girl's favorite stuffed animal named "Pidgey Magoo."According to the press release issued by the SFPD, on December 8, at around 4:15 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station were flagged down on the 900 block of Market Street by victims wanting to report a theft that had just happened.The victims -- an adult woman and her juvenile daughter who were visiting San Francisco -- said they were eating at a restaurant on the 900 block of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto police searching for juvenile suspects in 7-11 robbery

PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Palo Alto police asked for the public's help Thursday seeking four juvenile suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store the night before.The robbery was reported around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the store at 708 Colorado Ave., where suspects walked into the store and tried to enter the cashier's area. When a store employee tried to block them, one suspect pushed him back toward the cash register and threatened to beat him up if he didn't cooperate with them, police said.The suspects stole cash and cartons of cigarettes, then fled in a vehicle east on Colorado Avenue. The store clerk was not injured in the robbery, according to police. The suspects are described as four Black juveniles, none older than 15. They all wore hooded sweatshirts and face masks and had a dark, older-model sedan with a lowered suspension, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Tips can be sent anonymously to paloalto@tipnow.org or to (650) 383-8984.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 more suspects arrested in Sunnyvale gas station thefts totaling 30,000 gallons

SUNNYVALE -- Police arrested three additional suspects in a gasoline theft operation that resulted in some 30,000 gallons of fuel being stolen from a gas station in Sunnyvale.The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Thursday that officers responded on December 17 to the Valero Gas Station at 1097 E. Duane for reports of a theft in progress seen by an employee on the station's surveillance system. The employee recognized one suspect as someone who had previously gained unauthorized access to the gas pump computer multiple times to steal gas.DPS said the person, identified as Michael Muaddi, had a felony...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation.   Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland burglary suspects caught on camera, still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to a commercial burglary earlier this week, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced Wednesday in a press release. OPD believes three individuals are connected to the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Way. A 1990s four-door […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Woman and Girl Steal Over 40 Gold Rings from Sonoma Jeweler

Police are on the hunt for a woman and girl who took more than $24-thousand worth of gold rings from a jewelry store in Sonoma. The robbery was caught on security cameras last Saturday. The woman took two displays with a total of about 40 gold rings, while the girl between the ages of 12 and 14 acted as her lookout. The woman put the rings in a bag and bolted out of the store. An employee says the robbery took no more than 35 seconds. Detectives are analyzing fingerprints left on a glass display case.
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy