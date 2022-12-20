MIAMI GARDENS -- Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive.Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8.>>>>>ANALYSIS: Steve Goldstein on Dolphins' loss to PackersMiami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason.The Dolphins trailed by six points with a chance to take the lead in the final...

