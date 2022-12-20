Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals Appreciate Tom Brady's Dominance Ahead of Christmas Day Battle
It isn't lost on the Arizona Cardinals as to how dominant opposing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been ahead of their Christmas Day matchup.
Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS -- Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive.Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8.>>>>>ANALYSIS: Steve Goldstein on Dolphins' loss to PackersMiami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason.The Dolphins trailed by six points with a chance to take the lead in the final...
How will Sunday night's Bucs-Cardinals game impact the Saints' playoff chances?
The New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive a little longer by knocking off the Cleveland Browns this week, but their odds are still very slim: according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, the Saints have just a 6% chance of making the playoffs this season with their 6-9 record. But...
Erratic Spurs limp home to face Jazz
The Utah Jazz will bring a two-game winning streak into play when they begin a three-game road trip with a
Timmons and Kogler are SAHS Athletes of the Week
Lily Timmons Girls hockey A junior with two previous years of varsity experience, Lily Timmons is enjoying a strong season for the Suburban East Conference leading Stillwater girls hockey team. Timmons has been solid in the crease for the Ponies, making 12 saves in a 9-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall and 15 saves in a...
Comments / 0