Oklahoma State

CBS Miami

Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS -- Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive.Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8.>>>>>ANALYSIS: Steve Goldstein on Dolphins' loss to PackersMiami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason.The Dolphins trailed by six points with a chance to take the lead in the final...
GREEN BAY, WI
Stillwater Gazette

Timmons and Kogler are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Lily Timmons Girls hockey A junior with two previous years of varsity experience, Lily Timmons is enjoying a strong season for the Suburban East Conference leading Stillwater girls hockey team. Timmons has been solid in the crease for the Ponies, making 12 saves in a 9-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall and 15 saves in a...
STILLWATER, MN

