Ahh, the silent majesty of a winter’s morn, the clean, cool chill of the holiday air… the sound of angels’ wings fluttering across a frozen lake surface. Earlier this month, two friends from British Columbia, Canada decided to take spend the day on a partially frozen lake near Squamish. To some people, this sounds like a wild afternoon activity, and honestly I’d have to agree, but hey, when you deal with the type of weather that’s hitting pretty much the […] The post Ice Breaking On A Frozen Canadian Lake Sounds Almost Angelic first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

26 MINUTES AGO