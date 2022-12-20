Skateboarding in traffic leads to arrest in earlier road rage incident

The front entrance to the Tippecanoe County jail. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

A 24-year-old Monticello man has been charged in a road-road incident last week in which he allegedly showed a gun to two people in another car.

On the afternoon of Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Sagamore Parkway North and South Street in Lafayette to a report of a man with a gun in a black Buick SUV, indicating the man pointed the gun at someonea, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

Police were told neither the man with the gun nor the caller were on scene still. The driver of the other car and his wife were driving their car northbound on Sagamore Parkway South approaching South Street when a black Buick SUV with a temporary license plate pulled up next to their vehicle and somebody in the Buick threw a cup of ice toward the driver-side window of their car. The passenger told police he observed the passenger of the black Buick then point a black gun at them.

The passenger told police he recognized the passenger who pointed the gun as Anthony James Krintz as they went to school together previously. He reportedly said there was no issue between himself, his wife and Krintz.

About 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, another officer saw a male riding a skateboard in the road and the male was unable to keep up with the flow of traffic and was not clearly visible due to his clothing. The officer stopped the male, who was subsequently identified as Krintz, because he was concerned for the male’s safety, according to the court document.

Krintz admitted he had a firearm on his person, which the officer identified as a black Glock 30. Krintz initially denied any knowledge of being in a road rage incident and knowing the two people in the other car, but, according to the affidavit, he eventually admitted to throwing a cup at the vehicle.

Krintz told the officer he was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and that Krintz’s brother was driving, according to the court document. Krintz said the alleged victims did not do anything to put Krintz in fear and admitted he had the black Glock 30 with him during that incident.

Krintz admitted he showed them the firearm by raising the firearm off Krintz’s lap high enough for them to see it and that his brother yelled at him for showing his firearm, police said.

His charges include three counts of intimidation, and he is in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on $500 bond.