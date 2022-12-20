ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Skateboarding in traffic leads to arrest in earlier road rage incident

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAnzP_0jpE9AiH00
The front entrance to the Tippecanoe County jail. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

A 24-year-old Monticello man has been charged in a road-road incident last week in which he allegedly showed a gun to two people in another car.

On the afternoon of Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Sagamore Parkway North and South Street in Lafayette to a report of a man with a gun in a black Buick SUV, indicating the man pointed the gun at someonea, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

Police were told neither the man with the gun nor the caller were on scene still. The driver of the other car and his wife were driving their car northbound on Sagamore Parkway South approaching South Street when a black Buick SUV with a temporary license plate pulled up next to their vehicle and somebody in the Buick threw a cup of ice toward the driver-side window of their car. The passenger told police he observed the passenger of the black Buick then point a black gun at them.

The passenger told police he recognized the passenger who pointed the gun as Anthony James Krintz as they went to school together previously. He reportedly said there was no issue between himself, his wife and Krintz.

About 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, another officer saw a male riding a skateboard in the road and the male was unable to keep up with the flow of traffic and was not clearly visible due to his clothing. The officer stopped the male, who was subsequently identified as Krintz, because he was concerned for the male’s safety, according to the court document.

Krintz admitted he had a firearm on his person, which the officer identified as a black Glock 30. Krintz initially denied any knowledge of being in a road rage incident and knowing the two people in the other car, but, according to the affidavit, he eventually admitted to throwing a cup at the vehicle.

Krintz told the officer he was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and that Krintz’s brother was driving, according to the court document. Krintz said the alleged victims did not do anything to put Krintz in fear and admitted he had the black Glock 30 with him during that incident.

Krintz admitted he showed them the firearm by raising the firearm off Krintz’s lap high enough for them to see it and that his brother yelled at him for showing his firearm, police said.

His charges include three counts of intimidation, and he is in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on $500 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Suspect held in connection with Lafayette bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a bank robbery Thursday. According to a police department spokesperson, officers were called to the First Merchants Bank, located at 250 Man Street in Lafayette, around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators learned a man demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

The pursuit in Tippecanoe County ends when the suspect crashes the vehicle

TIPPECANOE CO. – This morning, just after 3:00 a.m., Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172-mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175-mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Vehicle Collision Causing Serious Bodily Injury on State Road 47

At approximately 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 500 East, Lebanon, on a vehicle collision with an ejection and entrapment. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a 2009 Pontiac G5S, driven by Alexis Walker (21...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Overnight Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175 mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Man found dead in Carmel pond identified

A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Coroner identifies driver killed in police chase, airborne crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the driver who died in a crash in Danville Monday morning following a police chase. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the driver as Johnathan C. Gilbert, 24 of Danville. She added that his family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, the […]
DANVILLE, IL
abc57.com

Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy