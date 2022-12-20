Glen Randall Askew, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 17, 2022, at his home in Orange. A committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, under the mausoleum at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be from 12:45-1:45 p.m., Thursday, December, 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas, on December 1, 1957, he was the son of Delbert Bryce Askew and Dixie (Pearson) Reynolds. Glen was a very thoughtful man who loved helping people in any way he could. He was known for being very kind and was dedicated to being his best version of himself. Glen’s hilarious quick wit kept people laughing at all times. He knew how to have fun and loved conversing with everyone. Glen loved animals, listening to music, going places, and feeding his sweet tooth. He was very strong willed but had a great good-luck streak. His loved ones will always remember their family joke about Glen’s hawk-like hearing. He was truly an amazing man and will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Bryce Askew; and stepfather, Charles Reynolds. He is survived by his mother, Dixie Reynolds; sister, Dana Claypool of Sherman, Texas; nieces, Jade Robnett of Bridge City, Texas and Brittany Askew-Stephenson and husband, Casey of Austin, Texas; uncle, Philip Pearson of Washington; aunts, Linda Pearson Hyder of Bridge City, Texas and Connie Pearson Adams of Bridge City, Texas; his cat, Coco; and numerous cousins and other loving friends and family. Serving as pallbearers will be Jade Robnett, Brittany Askew-Stephenson, Casey Stephenson, and Mark Gilbert.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO