Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
tulsahurricane.com
Five Tulsa Players Score in Double Figures to Claim 83-80 Win Over Texas Southern
Five Tulsa players scored in double figures to give the Golden Hurricane an 83-80 win over Texas Southern on Thursday afternoon at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas. TU moved to 10-3 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 0-10 overall. Tulsa had five players in double figures for the...
tulsahurricane.com
Loyola Marymount Pulls Away from Golden Hurricane in Second Half
GAMEBOOOK (PDF) | Season Stats (PDF) –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team struggled from the field in the second half in a 76-64 loss to Loyola Marymount at the Gersten Pavilion on Wednesday evening. The Golden Hurricane (4-7) shot 33.3 percent from the field and 3-point range...
tulsahurricane.com
FIRST-YEAR COACH KEVIN WILSON INKS EIGHT TO TULSA FOOTBALL'S EARLY SIGNING CLASS
TULSA, Okla. –– In just a two-week period since his appointment as The University of Tulsa's head football coach, Kevin Wilson signed a total of eight student-athletes to his first Golden Hurricane recruiting class, it was announced today. The class includes three local signees, including two from Tulsa...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Kayley Cassaday Named Second Team Academic All-America
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Tulsa volleyball student-athlete Kayley Cassaday was named to the 2022 Academic All-America second team for volleyball as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). A senior outside hitter from Overland Park, Kan., Cassaday maintains a 4.0 GPA in mechanical engineering. In 2022, she led...
texasstandard.org
Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000
Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
publicradiotulsa.org
Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center
The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
NBC’s Today Show is Coming to Sapulpa, Oklahoma to the Route 66 Christmas Chute
The word has spread far and wide about this incredible one-of-a-kind holiday display and it's now drawn national attention. NBC's Today Show will be coming to Sapulpa, OK. tomorrow (12-23-22) to the Route 66 Christmas Chute. They'll be set up in downtown and everyone is invited to be a part of this special event.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
KOCO
Troopers respond to three deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers responded to three deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they responded to deadly crashes in Paden, near Luther and near Gage. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex. According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet. Officers say...
fox29.com
‘Die hard’ Kansas City Chiefs fan arrested for armed bank robbery in Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. - A Kansas City Chiefs superfan has been arrested for armed bank robbery. The man, Xavier Michael Babudar, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. local time on Dec. 16 for armed robbery according to Tulsa County Jail records. According to his social media accounts, where he goes by ChiefsAholic,...
KTUL
Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
FireRescue1
Chief Bobby Halton, longtime Fire Engineering editor-in-chief, has died
TULSA, Okla. — Chief (ret.) Bobby Halton, the longtime editor-in-chief of Fire Engineering magazine and education director of the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), died suddenly on Monday night. Eric Schlett, executive vice president, Clarion Events – Fire & Rescue, which owns Fire Engineering and FDIC, said in a...
Tulsa County sod farmers robbed of thousands of dollars in copper
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday after four different sod farmers reported tens of thousands of dollars in copper stolen from their farms.
Thief Steals Empty Cash Drawer From Nothing's Left Brewery
A burglar left thousands of dollars in damage to a couple of Tulsa breweries. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in Downtown Tulsa with the details.
Comments / 0