tulsahurricane.com

Loyola Marymount Pulls Away from Golden Hurricane in Second Half

GAMEBOOOK (PDF) | Season Stats (PDF) –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team struggled from the field in the second half in a 76-64 loss to Loyola Marymount at the Gersten Pavilion on Wednesday evening. The Golden Hurricane (4-7) shot 33.3 percent from the field and 3-point range...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

FIRST-YEAR COACH KEVIN WILSON INKS EIGHT TO TULSA FOOTBALL'S EARLY SIGNING CLASS

TULSA, Okla. –– In just a two-week period since his appointment as The University of Tulsa's head football coach, Kevin Wilson signed a total of eight student-athletes to his first Golden Hurricane recruiting class, it was announced today. The class includes three local signees, including two from Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Kayley Cassaday Named Second Team Academic All-America

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Tulsa volleyball student-athlete Kayley Cassaday was named to the 2022 Academic All-America second team for volleyball as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). A senior outside hitter from Overland Park, Kan., Cassaday maintains a 4.0 GPA in mechanical engineering. In 2022, she led...
TULSA, OK
texasstandard.org

Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000

Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center

The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Troopers respond to three deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers responded to three deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they responded to deadly crashes in Paden, near Luther and near Gage. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
PADEN, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
TULSA, OK
FireRescue1

Chief Bobby Halton, longtime Fire Engineering editor-in-chief, has died

TULSA, Okla. — Chief (ret.) Bobby Halton, the longtime editor-in-chief of Fire Engineering magazine and education director of the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), died suddenly on Monday night. Eric Schlett, executive vice president, Clarion Events – Fire & Rescue, which owns Fire Engineering and FDIC, said in a...
