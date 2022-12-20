ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Smoky Mountain News

Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Hendersonville police tell drivers exactly how to handle black ice

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — With extremely cold temperatures expected to affect the entire region starting Friday morning, after a surge of moisture brings rain, black ice will be possible on area roads. The extremely cold temperatures can also cause damage to your car. A mechanic in Greenville encourages people to...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Infant with serious injuries leads to arrest of man, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charges after an infant was treated at a hospital for serious injuries, including broken bones, deputies said Thursday. Detective Billie Brown, with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, said David Ochoa Ocampo, 22, is charged with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. A.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC

