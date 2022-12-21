ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Check Your Bill: What To Do If You Are Charged Sales Tax On Home Energy In Westchester

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nq8Mk_0jpE4VOb00

Those who live in Westchester County should check their heating bills to make sure they are not being charged for sales tax, county officials said.

That's because sales tax collection on home energy costs in Westchester County has been suspended through the months of December, January, and February, according to County Executive George Latimer, who is urging residents to make sure this is reflected on their heating bills.

The suspension, which will last until Tuesday, Feb. 28, covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal, and wood for residential heating purposes, and will be in effect for homeowners and those who rent, according to county officials.

Landlords and renters are eligible depending on the structure of the unit’s heat and electric use, officials said.

The county's sales tax is 4%, but those living in Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, White Plains, and Yonkers will only see a reduction of 1.5% because these cities have their own sales tax, according to Latimer.

The sales tax on heating bills should be taken off automatically. Those who are still being charged sales tax should call the county at 914-995-2900, Latimer said.

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills

FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
FISHKILL, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Affordable Housing-What Are You Afraid Of Rockland County?

We Can’t Keep Going This Way: Affordable Housing Is A Critical Building Block for Economic Development. Rockland, the Hudson Valley, and New York State are in an acute housing crisis. The rents are too damn high – and why? Because not enough affordable housing is being built in the region.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison

Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
EDISON, NJ
WKTV

SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for December

ALBANY, N.Y. -- SNAP recipients will again receive maximum benefits for the month of December as they have since the start of the pandemic. The state is using $234 million in federal funding to support the increases, which Gov. Kathy Hochul says will go back into the state's economy. "These...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
chroniclenewspaper.com

Orange County Planning Commissioner points out warehouse pros and cons

The town of Chester is buzzing with development, as several warehouse projects are currently being planned, reviewed, and constructed. Orange County Planning Commissioner Alan Sorensen provided insight into the origins, benefits, and challenges that stem from the area’s industrial growth. The town established its industrial parks a decade ago,...
Daily Voice

Massive Trampoline Park Opens Another NJ Location

A popular indoor trampoline franchise is adding another New Jersey location with a planned opening in Edison, reports NJ.com.Launch Entertainment announced plans for the Edison location with plans for construction to begin early next year. This will mark Launch Entertainment's second location …
EDISON, NJ
News 12

Galleria at White Plains to close next March

The Galleria at White Plains, part of the downtown for over 40 years, will close next March, according to the mall’s owners, Pacific Retail Capital Partners. It comes one month after they announced they plan to redevelop the site into mixed-use commercial and residential space. The owner says that...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield

A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
435K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy