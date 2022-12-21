Check Your Bill: What To Do If You Are Charged Sales Tax On Home Energy In Westchester

Those who live in Westchester County should check their heating bills to make sure they are not being charged for sales tax, county officials said.

That's because sales tax collection on home energy costs in Westchester County has been suspended through the months of December, January, and February, according to County Executive George Latimer, who is urging residents to make sure this is reflected on their heating bills.

The suspension, which will last until Tuesday, Feb. 28, covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal, and wood for residential heating purposes, and will be in effect for homeowners and those who rent, according to county officials.

Landlords and renters are eligible depending on the structure of the unit’s heat and electric use, officials said.

The county's sales tax is 4%, but those living in Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, White Plains, and Yonkers will only see a reduction of 1.5% because these cities have their own sales tax, according to Latimer.

The sales tax on heating bills should be taken off automatically. Those who are still being charged sales tax should call the county at 914-995-2900, Latimer said.