How do EVs do in cold weather like this?
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Marlene Strickland and her husband Les decided to switch to an all EV household this year. Strickland said that she enjoys her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather, because she can warm the car up without violating any puffer laws and with the garage door down.
The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.
In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
Millions of gallons wasted in Aurora after vandals open 5 hydrants
Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires.
Xcel explains higher gas bills and proposed rate increase
ARVADA, Colo. — When they opened last month's Xcel bill, Howard and Pam Manresa started swearing. "I thought there had to be some kind of mistake," Howard Manresa said. "I used a few curse words," said Pam Manresa. "Like what the hell is happening?" Their monthly bill tripled from...
LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions blanket Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
Southwest Airlines under a ‘state of operational emergency’ at DEN
On Saturday morning, Southwest Airlines said they are operating under a "State of Operational Emergency."
I-70 reopens after multiple semis, cars crash
Westbound Interstate 70 at Tower Road has closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that involved semi-trucks and cars.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Sunshine Wildland Fire 40% contained in Boulder County
A structure fire has prompted evacuations in the foothills as high winds are fueling the spread of the blaze Monday afternoon.
Estes Park Woman Smashes Several Longs Peak Records
Lisa Foster became the first person on record to climb the mountain every month for three consecutive calendar years, setting a new record for the longest stretch of consecutive monthly summits. She also became the first woman to scale the peak by a different route every month within a calendar year, and has established herself as the first woman included in the Top Ten list of climbers who have summited the peak the most.
Temperatures plummet, snow piles up In Loveland
Loveland residents prepared and braced for a storm that hit the area just days before the Christmas holiday.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
DENVER (KDVR) – An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days. It’s important to take precautions to keep you and your home safe during extremely low temperatures, meaning there are ways to prepare for this cold snap and prevent disasters from happening.
Extreme cold, hundreds of flights canceled after storm
The dangerous sub-zero arctic cold front has arrived in Colorado. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow continues to fall and wind chills could drop temperatures to 50 degrees below zero.
Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado
There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
High school science class unveils potentially toxic water levels at brand new school
A science project by chemistry students at one of Northern Colorado's newest schools has possibly unveiled toxic levels of copper in drinking water. High school chemistry students at the brand-new Wellington Middle-High School, located north of Fort Collins, recently discovered drinking water from two school water fountains tested higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels. Poudre School District confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Larimer County Health Department is now intervening, and as a precautionary measure a third party is conducting independent studies into the high levels of copper in the water. At this time the district is telling parents that students...
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
Arctic air causes closures across Denver metro
City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools, Denver Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. Many city and county courts and facilities will also close for the severe weather, including Jefferson County facilities and courts, Arapahoe County facilities and Adams County buildings. ...
[BREAKING] Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in part of Boulder
–––––– According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a wildfire has sparked in Sunshine Canyon. Few details are available, but mandatory evacuations are underway. The wildfire is in the area of 29000 Block of Sunshine Canyon, with the map below showing information about evacuations....
