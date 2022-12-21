‘Don't judge a book by its cover.’ How a quarantine hobby became this Gainesville baker’s life calling

Jess Feldman is the pastry chef behind Baked and Caked, a licensed cottage bakery specializing in custom cakes and cookies for all occasions. - photo provided to The Times

When her serving and bartending job hit a two-week pause in 2020, Jess Feldman leaned into a hobby that, unbeknownst to her, would soon fold into something sweeter.

The pastry chef behind Gainesville-based cottage bakery Baked and Caked, Feldman was studying to become an art teacher when the COVID-19 pandemic upended the food service industry and “I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’” she said.

At 26, Feldman enlisted her Kitchen Aid mixer — a gift from her mom — and a childhood affinity for baking and began crafting sweet treats, sharing them on social media just for fun.

“Then one thing led to another and one friend was like, ‘Hey, can you make my son a cake?’ And I was like, ‘I’m sure I can. I never have, but I mean, I’ll try it,’” she said. “After that, it was like one person after the next and it just kind of took over.”

Now two years later, Feldman spends an average of eight to 10 hours a day in her roughly 200-square-foot kitchen and spare bedroom turned decorating studio, whipping up custom cakes and cookies for all occasions.

But the thing that tends to catch her clientele by surprise is her age.

“You’ll meet clients who you’ve never met before and they’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect you to be so young.’ And I’m thinking, ‘I’m 28. Do I have to be some old lady to make you a cake?’ But then they try my stuff and they’re like, ‘Wow, you know what you’re doing.’ Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

According to Feldman, running a cottage bakery was the furthest thing from her mind when she settled in the kitchen that day; for her, baking was simply a fun and familiar way to pass the time until her workplace reopened.

While she’s still serving and bartending on the side, she’s placed the pursuit of an art education career on the shelf in favor of a different kind of creative outlet.

“Decorating cookies and cakes, you never do the same thing, ever,” she said. “It really is like art.”

Feldman has no formal education in cake and cookie artistry, but wields skills she’s picked up along the way along with those imparted by her grandmother.

“Growing up, my mom didn’t cook at all, so I would. My grandma taught me everything. I was always in the kitchen with her. Thanksgiving, Christmas, I was making all the meals — even at 12 years old, I was making green bean casserole. It definitely makes sense looking back.”

As a kid, Feldman remembers making cakes and brownies from boxed mixes her mom would bring home from the store — sans the frosting, which she had a particular disdain for until she discovered homemade chocolate buttercream.

She watched a lot of Food Network segments, too, namely those involving Giada De Laurentiis and “Chopped.”

“‘Chopped’ was my jam — not knowing what the ingredients are and seeing the pressure,” she said. “I did watch ‘Cupcake Wars’ a good bit, too, but it never triggered anything in me. Now that I look back, I should have been more interested in it than I was.”

Among Baked and Caked fan favorites are Feldman’s strawberry shortcake — complete with a jammy preserve-style center and vanilla buttercream frosting — red velvet and key lime pie cake.

Feldman’s own palate leans toward the chocolate and nutty side of the flavor spectrum: German chocolate, chocolate cake with raspberry filling and chocolate buttercream and hummingbird cake — a banana-pineapple spice cake that, according to the New York Times, is believed to have originated in Jamaica.

“I don’t know who thought of pineapple in a cake, but I love it,” Feldman said. “I bring it to work and it is gone in five minutes.”

Feldman also has a sweet spot for blueberry muffins, which started in her girlhood with daily detours to Magic Muffins in Birmingham, Alabama, where she lived until around age 10.

“They have the best muffins in the world. To this day, my grandparents still live there and I will be like, ‘Nanny, can you go order me like two dozen of those blueberry muffins?’ That’s probably where it all started.”

Feldman hopes to one day open a brick-and-mortar bakery of her own to better accommodate the growth of her business. As far as location, her eye is on Flowery Branch or Buford — somewhere beyond the entrepreneurial hub of Gainesville so as not to fuel further competition.

The most essential ingredient to being a baker, Feldman said, is being open to experiencing challenges and learning new things.

“There are certain trends that will fade every so often,” she said. “Right now, cookies are a very big craze, and I don’t remember them being that popular a few years back — maybe they were, maybe I just wasn’t aware of it. More people now are ordering cookies for events (and forgoing cake), so I think it is essential for sure. You need to be able to mold to what’s happening each year as we get older and things change. You just kind of have to go with the flow.”

Which, according to Feldman, is a tough spoonful of batter to swallow amidst inflation and supply chain issues.

Recently, she’s had some difficulty finding ingredients as simple as butter — and when she does, the four pounds that would have cost her $6-$7 two years ago now run about $15.

“Certain products are really hard to find. It’s definitely scary going into the future — if we’re out of butter right now, what else are we going to run out of?” Feldman said. “I’ve had to raise my prices, too. Some people aren’t happy about it, but it’s not just me raising prices — all bakeries are raising prices.”

Feldman said she aims to be fair in her pricing, mirroring her rates after those of other scratch bakers.

When a client pays for a custom order, they’re not just paying for an artfully decorated, finished product. They’re also paying for the ingredients, prep work, cook time and cleanup that goes on behind the scenes.

“It’s not as glamorous as everyone thinks it is,” she said. “You see the final product; you don’t see all the hard work that goes into it. You don’t see all the cups you used to make that icing, you don’t see the mixer you used to make the cookie dough, or all the cookie cutters or cake pans or knives you had to use to level the cake. It’s a lot of cleanup, and that is what you’re paying for, too.”