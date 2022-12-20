Read full article on original website
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
Former prison guard, wife arrested in north Alabama on contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
Retiring ABC Board chief says Alabama’s liquor controls mean more revenue, less consumption
H.M. “Mac” Gipson Jr., started working at age 13, cleaning and touching up cars at his father’s Standard Oil station in downtown Prattville. He has worked ever since and said he would not stop now, at 87, if not for health problems. “Along the line I’ve tried...
PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama
The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
Matrix paid news outlets to give Alabama Power favorable coverage, report states
An influential political consultant for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in the state that gave glowing coverage to the powerful utility while damaging the company’s opponents, according to a report published Monday. Matrix LLC, the Montgomery-based political consulting firm that boasts Alabama Power as a...
WSFA
Customers without power across central, south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central and south Alabama. Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages across its service area, affecting about 600 customers. Most of the outages are concentrated in south Montgomery. The outages there were caused by downed trees and wet ground conditions.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper
WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
wtvy.com
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama. On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, […]
alreporter.com
GOP speaker nominee Ledbetter selects key staff members
State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the Republican nominee for speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Tuesday the individuals who will serve as key members of his office staff if he is formally elected to lead the body during an organizational session in January. Because Republicans hold a 77-member supermajority...
weareiowa.com
'Roll Tide': Kadyn Proctor headed to Alabama, not Iowa
"Home away from home. Roll Tide," Proctor posted Tuesday afternoon.
1 transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Alabama wreck
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
