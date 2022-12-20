ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage

Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

PFAS, pediatricians, Christmas gifts: Down in Alabama

The 3M company has announced it will end the manufacturing of the so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. Twenty three Alabama counties do not have any local pediatricians. What are the most in-demand Christmas gifts in the U.S.? In Alabama?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Customers without power across central, south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central and south Alabama. Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages across its service area, affecting about 600 customers. Most of the outages are concentrated in south Montgomery. The outages there were caused by downed trees and wet ground conditions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper

WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert

State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama. On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

GOP speaker nominee Ledbetter selects key staff members

State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the Republican nominee for speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Tuesday the individuals who will serve as key members of his office staff if he is formally elected to lead the body during an organizational session in January. Because Republicans hold a 77-member supermajority...
ALABAMA STATE

