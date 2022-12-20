‘Onlookers’ Exclusive Trailer: Kimi Takesue’s Beautiful Documentary Debuts At Slamdance Next Month

Read full article on original website
‘All That Breathes’ Among Oscar Shortlisted Feature Documentaries [Complete List]
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlists for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, Live Action Short, and Animated Short for 2023. As expected acclaimed films “All That Breathes” and “All the Beauty and All the Bloodshed” made the cut for the top category. Also expected, the popular Amazon Studios doc “Good Night, Oppy” did not. And, no, Taylor Swift’s extended music video for “All Too Well” is not coming close to earning an Oscar nomination in the Live Action Short category.
Ana De Armas Fans’ Lawsuit Over ‘Yesterday’ Trailer Puts Movie Studios At Risk Over Deceptive Trailers
Movie studios are on notice after a federal judge ruled against Universal Pictures in a false advertising lawsuit over the trailer for Danny Boyle‘s 2019 film “Yesterday.” Variety reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled in favor of two Ana de Armas fans who filed the lawsuit in January. Their stance? They rented “Yesterday” after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to discover all of her scenes were cut from the final film.
‘The Rules Of The Game’ Trailer: 4K Restoration Of Jean Renoir’s Satirical Sendup Of Power & Privilege To Hit Theaters Later This Month
“Let the game begin:” Considered one of the greatest films ever made by the likes of Robert Altman, Wim Wenders, and Francois Truffaut, who deemed it “the film of films,” Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game” is set to hit theaters this month in a stunning 4K restoration. A scathing critique of the French bourgeois, it is difficult to believe that this masterpiece was once feared lost forever. Released mere months before the onset of World War II, the original negative was destroyed during the ensuing destruction, with its reconstruction not occurring until 1959. One of the great satires ever made, Renoir’s comedy of manners, was banned by the French government upon its release for “having an undesirable influence over the young.” A portrait of moral callousness amongst a banal group of wealthy acquaintances as the world teeters on the precipice of destruction, the film is certain to ring true amongst a new generation of filmgoers.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Writers Say They Had To Split Sequel Into Two Films Because Of “Too Much Material”
“Avatar: The Way Of Water” is now in theaters, and only time will tell if it’s another massive financial success for James Cameron. It’s off to a good start, in any case: $550 million at the global box office so far. But the new sequel needs bigger numbers than that if Cameron takes the franchise past “Avatar 3,” a movie that, Variety reports, is a direct continuation of “The Way Of Water.”
‘The Foundation’: Todd Field Expands The ‘TÁR’ Cinematic Universe With A New Short Set To Premiere At The Berlinale In February
Todd Field returned to filmmaking in a big way this year with “TÁR,” his first movie in 16 years. And both critics and audiences loved the film, with it being one of the Fall’s most anticipated theatrical releases after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. Now it appears Field isn’t ready to leave Cate Blanchett‘s Lydia Tár behind. According to the Berlin Film Festival, buried in their most recent update, Field has a new short with the character set to premiere at the Berlinale in February titled “The Foundation.”
Taylor Sheridan Has An Upcoming Show “No One Knows Much About” That Has “Four Of The Biggest Movie Stars Alive In It”
Taylor Sheridan looks like he has another hit on his hands with “1923,” the second prequel series to his TV sensation “Yellowstone.” And there are even more “Yellowstone” prequels on the way: “6666,” set in modern-day Texas, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.” But the most exciting upcoming Sheridan project may be one no one knows about: a show he’s shot secretly with some huge movie stars.
‘Blood’ Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Will Do Anything To Protect Her Son In Brad Anderson’s New Horror Family Thriller
Pandemics are already something of a horror, at least an existential one for modern-day audiences, and having a sick child is certainly a terrifying thought for all parents. Given all these problems are very real and scary, modern-day parents turn out to be even more protective of their children or become “helicopter parents.” And it seems like all these contemporary ideas are folded together in the new horror thriller “Blood” by genre filmmaker Brad Anderson best known for directing “The Machinist” with Christian Bale.
‘Jung_E’ Teaser: A New Sci-Fi Actioner From ‘Train To Busan’ Director Yeon Sang-Ho Hits Netflix On January 20
South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho already has a great relationship with Netflix. The “Train To Busan” director teamed up with the streaming giant for the series “Hellbound,” its second season coming soon. Sang-ho has an adaptation of the popular manga “Parasyte: The Grey” coming to Netflix, too. Now, a new film from Sang-ho for Netflix emerges: “Jung_E,” a dystopian sci-fi actioner.
Ethan Hawke Talks ‘The Last Movie Stars,’ Working With Marvel, Paul Schrader & More
Earlier this year, we spoke with Ethan Hawke about his soulful Apple TV+ movie, “Raymond and Ray,” co-starring Ewan McGregor and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. It’s a humanist meditation on brotherhood, family, grief, and trying to come to terms with that parent you had major issues with now that they’re gone (read our review).
Rian Johnson Jokes That ‘Knives Out 3’ Will Go To Outer Space: “It’s Time”
Filmmaker Rian Johnson’s comedic murder mystery “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” isn’t even out on Netflix yet (December 23), but it’s already one of the most talked about films of the late 2022 season thanks to film critics raving over it and a one-week theatrical release that the streaming service gave the film in November.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ ‘NOPE’ Make Visual Effects Oscar Shortlist
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the Oscar shortlists today and the Visual Effects and Sound categories saw some surprises. While films such as “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “NOPE” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were expected in Visual Effects, “Thirteen Lives” was not. Moreover, the Sound category inexplicably snubbed “Nope.”
‘Alone At Night’ Trailer: Ashley Benson Must Survive A Deadly Night In A Cabin In The Woods In This Upcoming Horror
Can Vicky survive a life-changing experience? The young woman — played by Ashley Benson — is set to face off against a mysterious killer in “Alone at Night.” This horror title from director Jimmy Giannopoulos relies on standard genre hallmarks, including the isolated cabin and final girl in the making. “Night” is Giannopoulos’s second feature after 2021’s “The Birthday Cake;” he’s reuniting with “Cake” co-writer Diomedes Raul Bermudez for the new film.
Director Sebastián Lelio On ‘The Wonder,’ Post-Factual Belief, Working with Florence Pugh, & Scarlett Johansson In The Future
One supposes we’re not helping by running this piece so late—lost in the woods of the end-of-year madness, apologies—but Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest drama “The Wonder” is one of the most overlooked films of the year. Currently available on Netflix, in fact, while we move towards the holiday break, if you’re looking to catch up on the profoundly underrated films of 2022—a feature will be running in the new year—Lelio’s “The Wonder” is the perfect catch-up film. Lelio is, of course, known for “Gloria” (2013), “Disobedience” with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams (2017), and “A Fantastic Woman,” which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018.
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Review: Emily’s Love Life Is A Bore, But Her Work Conflict Soars
Much like Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) eye-popping colorful closet, “Emily in Paris” is on the divisive side. Some fell hard for Emily’s bucket hats and the bold print confection when the series debuted in 2020; others thought it was too much of everything that definitely goes against Coco Chanel’s “before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off” advice. Costume designers Marilyn Fitoussi (and before her, Patricia Field) have created a visual litmus test, and Darren Starr’s rom-com series confidently executes frothy extravagance. Only “Emily in Paris” could give Jean-Paul Sartre and McDonald’s equal weighting.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Charlie Cox Thinks The Upcoming Disney+ Revival “Won’t Be As Gory” As The Netflix Series
“Daredevil: Born Again” arrives next year as the final MCU show slated for Phase 5, with a Spring 2024 release on Disney+. Will fans be able to wait that long for the revival of Marvel‘s earlier Netflix series? Well, there’s plenty of other MCU content on the way to hold them over. Or maybe Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdoch will make another cameo in an upcoming series or film like he did in “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.”
‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan’s Series Originally Had Robert Redford Committed At HBO
Five seasons in, Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” remains a TV sensation, with two prequels already out and two more on the way. And based on the response this past weekend to the premiere of “1923,” the second “Yellowstone” prequel, Sheridan won’t slow down any time soon. The debut episode of “1923” is Paramount+‘s biggest premiere ever, bringing in 7.4 million viewers. Those are HBO numbers right there.
Edie Falco Assumed ‘Avatar 2’ Already Bombed Because She Filmed 4 Years Ago And Didn’t Hear Anything
Just because an actor appears in a major franchise film, you can never assume they are deeply ingrained in the fandom and everything that comes with it. For many of them, starring in a franchise film is just another job and a paycheck. Sure, they probably love the work and respect the film, but they’re not checking Film Twitter for rumors and speculation. Case in point—Edie Falco’s experience with “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Elvis’ & ‘The Whale’ Land On Makeup & Hairstyling Oscars Shortlist
The Makeup and Hairstyling branch is always full of surprises and their 2023 Oscar shortlist selections lived up to their reputation. Expected players such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis” and, despite the controversy over its fat suit, “The Whale” made the cut. As did a number of unexpected selections, “Blonde,” “Crimes of the Future” and “Amsterdam.”
First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser
Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Review: The Whitney Houston Biopic Is Worth Making A Song And Dance About
Taking the stage in theaters at the tail end of 2022, the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is a crowd-pleasing homage to the life, legacy, and work of an icon who sold over 200 million records worldwide. One of the year’s last films is also...
