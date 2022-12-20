Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
WacoTrib.com
High school notebook: La Vega's Willis honored with statewide coaching award
He doesn’t do it for the awards or recognition, but La Vega girls basketball coach Marcus Willis picked up a nice honor this week. Willis was named as the winner of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Coach of the Week award. “Coach Willis is the real deal,”...
National Signing Day: Texas Southern reloads with 8 Standouts
Texas Southern adds eight to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. The post National Signing Day: Texas Southern reloads with 8 Standouts appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
crossroadstoday.com
Shiner and El Campo RBs sign to TAMU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — National Early Signing Day started early in the Crossroads with Shiner running back Dalton Brooks and El Campo running back Rueben Owens Jr. signing to play in Aggieland. Brooks signed at 9:00 Wednesday morning in front of friends and family joined by his brother, Doug...
From Friday nights to Saturday afternoons: Success in Texas High School Football translating to college game
FORT WORTH, Texas — In Texas, high school football is a source of pride. "I'm a high school coach who coaches college football," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said during his introductory press conference in November 2021. "It's not the other way around." When Matt Rhule was first hired...
watchstadium.com
How Arch Manning Helped Texas Build Their Recruiting Class
QB Arch Manning was the headliner in Texas’ top-five recruiter class. Michael Felder discusses the hype surrounding the quarterback prospect.
Texas coach Chris Beard's fiancee says he didn't strangle her
The fiancee of suspended Texas coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and was acting in self-defense from her.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning and the holidays are what’s on top of everyone’s mind in the Lone Star State as the Dallas Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs inch closer and closer to their respective championships; someone down south got a head start on winning thanks to the lottery.
These are the best Texan snacks & where to get them in the Lone Star State: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating in the Lone Star State can be a near-religious experience whatever route you take. Whether it’s barbecue, Tex-Mex, steak, or really any cuisine that sets up shop will more than likely blow your mind. Texas is truly a foodie wonderland, but while everyone is...
West Texas Cities That Were Shown Love On The Texas Bucket List
When you think of Texas tv shows, The Texas Bucket List is probably one of the prime, if not THE, shows set in Texas. It's always a joy to see local places get shown on national tv & many of the locations they feature get posted onto their YouTube channel, just in case you missed it.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Texans are using Whataburger cups to protect pipes for coming freeze
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
One Texan Just Won A $1 Million Lottery Prize... Did You Get Lucky?
A Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Texas.
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
mysoutex.com
Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year
Many North American duck species will spend the winter all along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield down to Brownsville. Coastal bays, marshes, potholes and even area freshwater lakes provide excellent winter habitat and fantastic duck hunting opportunities. Most of the waterfowl in the northern and eastern states during the...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are glued on the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs to see if they can continue their success moving into their respective playoffs, but some wandering eyes could be looking at Central Texas after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Comments / 0