Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Blood’ Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Will Do Anything To Protect Her Son In Brad Anderson’s New Horror Family Thriller
Pandemics are already something of a horror, at least an existential one for modern-day audiences, and having a sick child is certainly a terrifying thought for all parents. Given all these problems are very real and scary, modern-day parents turn out to be even more protective of their children or become “helicopter parents.” And it seems like all these contemporary ideas are folded together in the new horror thriller “Blood” by genre filmmaker Brad Anderson best known for directing “The Machinist” with Christian Bale.
theplaylist.net
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Charlie Cox Thinks The Upcoming Disney+ Revival “Won’t Be As Gory” As The Netflix Series
“Daredevil: Born Again” arrives next year as the final MCU show slated for Phase 5, with a Spring 2024 release on Disney+. Will fans be able to wait that long for the revival of Marvel‘s earlier Netflix series? Well, there’s plenty of other MCU content on the way to hold them over. Or maybe Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdoch will make another cameo in an upcoming series or film like he did in “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.”
theplaylist.net
‘Millennium Mambo’ Restoration Trailer: Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Ethereal 2001 Masterpiece Comes Back To The Screen
At 75 years of age and having already directed nearly 20 films, at this point in his career, Chinese-born Taiwanese film director and screenwriter Hou Hsiao-hsien delivers a film every ten years or so or whenever he’s damn ready. The last film he made, “The Assassin” (2015; our review), possibly the artiest, most meditative wuxia film ever made and something of a masterpiece (I don’t really make top 10 lists anymore, but the last time I did one, “The Assassin” was on it). Six of his films have competed at Cannes, and in 1990, Hou was voted “Director of the Decade” for the 1990s in a poll by Village Voice and Film Comment. He’s royalty (we were lucky enough to interview him in 2015, and you should read that piece).
theplaylist.net
Ana De Armas Fans’ Lawsuit Over ‘Yesterday’ Trailer Puts Movie Studios At Risk Over Deceptive Trailers
Movie studios are on notice after a federal judge ruled against Universal Pictures in a false advertising lawsuit over the trailer for Danny Boyle‘s 2019 film “Yesterday.” Variety reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled in favor of two Ana de Armas fans who filed the lawsuit in January. Their stance? They rented “Yesterday” after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to discover all of her scenes were cut from the final film.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Sheridan Has An Upcoming Show “No One Knows Much About” That Has “Four Of The Biggest Movie Stars Alive In It”
Taylor Sheridan looks like he has another hit on his hands with “1923,” the second prequel series to his TV sensation “Yellowstone.” And there are even more “Yellowstone” prequels on the way: “6666,” set in modern-day Texas, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.” But the most exciting upcoming Sheridan project may be one no one knows about: a show he’s shot secretly with some huge movie stars.
theplaylist.net
Director Sebastián Lelio On ‘The Wonder,’ Post-Factual Belief, Working with Florence Pugh, & Scarlett Johansson In The Future
One supposes we’re not helping by running this piece so late—lost in the woods of the end-of-year madness, apologies—but Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest drama “The Wonder” is one of the most overlooked films of the year. Currently available on Netflix, in fact, while we move towards the holiday break, if you’re looking to catch up on the profoundly underrated films of 2022—a feature will be running in the new year—Lelio’s “The Wonder” is the perfect catch-up film. Lelio is, of course, known for “Gloria” (2013), “Disobedience” with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams (2017), and “A Fantastic Woman,” which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018.
theplaylist.net
‘The Rules Of The Game’ Trailer: 4K Restoration Of Jean Renoir’s Satirical Sendup Of Power & Privilege To Hit Theaters Later This Month
“Let the game begin:” Considered one of the greatest films ever made by the likes of Robert Altman, Wim Wenders, and Francois Truffaut, who deemed it “the film of films,” Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game” is set to hit theaters this month in a stunning 4K restoration. A scathing critique of the French bourgeois, it is difficult to believe that this masterpiece was once feared lost forever. Released mere months before the onset of World War II, the original negative was destroyed during the ensuing destruction, with its reconstruction not occurring until 1959. One of the great satires ever made, Renoir’s comedy of manners, was banned by the French government upon its release for “having an undesirable influence over the young.” A portrait of moral callousness amongst a banal group of wealthy acquaintances as the world teeters on the precipice of destruction, the film is certain to ring true amongst a new generation of filmgoers.
theplaylist.net
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Review: Emily’s Love Life Is A Bore, But Her Work Conflict Soars
Much like Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) eye-popping colorful closet, “Emily in Paris” is on the divisive side. Some fell hard for Emily’s bucket hats and the bold print confection when the series debuted in 2020; others thought it was too much of everything that definitely goes against Coco Chanel’s “before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off” advice. Costume designers Marilyn Fitoussi (and before her, Patricia Field) have created a visual litmus test, and Darren Starr’s rom-com series confidently executes frothy extravagance. Only “Emily in Paris” could give Jean-Paul Sartre and McDonald’s equal weighting.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Writers Say They Had To Split Sequel Into Two Films Because Of “Too Much Material”
“Avatar: The Way Of Water” is now in theaters, and only time will tell if it’s another massive financial success for James Cameron. It’s off to a good start, in any case: $550 million at the global box office so far. But the new sequel needs bigger numbers than that if Cameron takes the franchise past “Avatar 3,” a movie that, Variety reports, is a direct continuation of “The Way Of Water.”
theplaylist.net
Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale
Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
theplaylist.net
‘Ahsoka’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reportedly Playing ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Character Hera Syndulla In Upcoming Disney+ Series
The “Star Wars” Galaxy gets a little bit larger next year with two new Disney+ shows on the way: “Ahsoka” and “Skeleton Crew” (both on our Anticipated 2023 TV list). And of the two, “Ashoka” takes the crown as the most anticipated “Star Wars” project that isn’t “The Mandalorian” Season 3. So, why so much hype? Well, Rosario Dawson returns to play the former Jedi Padawan, but another big reason is that several characters from the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels” will join the series. That’s right, live-action debuts for the likes of Ezra Bridger, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and more.
theplaylist.net
First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser
Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan’s Series Originally Had Robert Redford Committed At HBO
Five seasons in, Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” remains a TV sensation, with two prequels already out and two more on the way. And based on the response this past weekend to the premiere of “1923,” the second “Yellowstone” prequel, Sheridan won’t slow down any time soon. The debut episode of “1923” is Paramount+‘s biggest premiere ever, bringing in 7.4 million viewers. Those are HBO numbers right there.
theplaylist.net
‘TÁR’ Exclusive Featurette: Nina Hoss Talks The Power Dynamics & Complicity Of Playing Lydia Tár’s Partner
Sixteen years after being lost in the development woods of Hollywood, filmmaker Todd Field finally returned this year with his masterwork “TÁR,” a film that we named the Best Film Of 2022 in our staff best-of list. Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár (played by Cate Blanchett), widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. From there, the movie explores power dynamics and their abuse, cancel culture, consequences for our actions, and more, all without too much editorial judgment—it’s a movie that asks many questions but doesn’t always provide easy answers (read our review here).
theplaylist.net
‘No Bears’ Review: Jafar Panahi’s Nifty Meta Exercise Packs An Emotional Punch
Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been incarcerated since July 2022 for “propaganda against the system” after he visited authorities to inquire about another detained filmmaker, Mohammad Rasoulof. This is far from Panahi’s first brush with a repressive system that has been trying to silence him for years, and the director is perhaps better known for his ability to make films despite these unfair odds than for the films themselves.
theplaylist.net
‘Aftersun,’ ‘Saint Omer’ & ‘Decision To Leave’ Lead Sight & Sound’s Best Films Of 2022
If you’re tapped into the world of Film Twitter, you probably noticed that social media exploded recently when Sight & Sound updated its Best Films of All Time list. People were debating for weeks about what films would end up getting booted out of the top 100, which would have huge leaps in popularity, etc… It was a whole thing. Now, the outlet has released its annual Top 20, and I’m sad to say, the picks are pretty on point, and thus, the discourse on Film Twitter will likely be kinda boring.
theplaylist.net
‘Jung_E’ Teaser: A New Sci-Fi Actioner From ‘Train To Busan’ Director Yeon Sang-Ho Hits Netflix On January 20
South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho already has a great relationship with Netflix. The “Train To Busan” director teamed up with the streaming giant for the series “Hellbound,” its second season coming soon. Sang-ho has an adaptation of the popular manga “Parasyte: The Grey” coming to Netflix, too. Now, a new film from Sang-ho for Netflix emerges: “Jung_E,” a dystopian sci-fi actioner.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Elvis’ & ‘The Whale’ Land On Makeup & Hairstyling Oscars Shortlist
The Makeup and Hairstyling branch is always full of surprises and their 2023 Oscar shortlist selections lived up to their reputation. Expected players such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis” and, despite the controversy over its fat suit, “The Whale” made the cut. As did a number of unexpected selections, “Blonde,” “Crimes of the Future” and “Amsterdam.”
theplaylist.net
Nicolas Cage Wants To Do A Musical & The World Needs To Make His Wish Come True
There aren’t many things that Nicolas Cage hasn’t done on screen. Just because of the sheer number of projects Cage says yes to, he’s done just about everything. Well, there is one genre of film that the Oscar-winning actor has yet to tackle, but he’s really interested in giving it a go.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ ‘NOPE’ Make Visual Effects Oscar Shortlist
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the Oscar shortlists today and the Visual Effects and Sound categories saw some surprises. While films such as “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “NOPE” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were expected in Visual Effects, “Thirteen Lives” was not. Moreover, the Sound category inexplicably snubbed “Nope.”
Comments / 0