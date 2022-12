Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 12, just two days after she was last seen at the home she shared with her husband, Stephen Capaldi The husband of a Pennsylvania mom who has been missing for nearly two months has been charged with her murder, authorities announced. Stephen Capaldi, 57, of Sellersville, is accused of strangling his wife, 55-year-old Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, dismembering her body in their home and disposing of her remains across the Greater Philadelphia area, Bucks County District...

