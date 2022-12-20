Read full article on original website
Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands
“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
The mathematical flaw in Ohio’s redistricting requirements
Much anguish has been expressed about Republican gerrymandering of Ohio voting districts. Much less has been written about why the various requirements of the redistricting law may be difficult or even mathematically impossible to meet. One fallacy is that party representation can be made proportional to the total Republican/Democratic voter...
Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order
Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
By the numbers: 5 takeaways from Ohio’s 2022 general election
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 midterm cycle once again put Ohio, wistful for its bellwether banner, back in the national spotlight. There was a redistricting fight that was among the most contentious nationwide. The U.S. Senate race drew attention – and millions of dollars – from around the country. A couple of candidates during the Republican primary even looked like they might come to blows.
Ohio lawmakers approved $161M for rent assistance, but it may not help without a key change
Ohio lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance throughout the state. But the organizations that distribute such funding say it won’t help anyone unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes part of the state law its included in. House Bill 45 started as a tax amnesty bill, but on the...
Ohio bill to spur fracking in state parks and forests heads to governor’s office
Ohio lawmakers passed a bill meant to accelerate oil and gas drilling in state parks and on other state-owned land. The original bill focused on food processing rules when it was passed by the Ohio House of Representatives last spring, but when Ohio Senators took it up this month, they added amendments, one of which would change the language around leasing state lands for oil and gas drilling. The Ohio House passed the bill with the new amendments on Tuesday, and it is headed to Governor Mike DeWine.
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session
Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — […] The post What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio sports betting: 6 best promos with launch a week away
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. In about a week, Ohio sports betting will go live in the Buckeye State. We’ve compiled a list of the six...
Pro-death-penalty Joe Deters, with no judicial experience, a terrible choice for Ohio justice
I am appalled that Gov. Mike DeWine appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court a person who vigorously supports the death penalty, whom the ACLU has accused of spreading dangerous lies about the impact of reducing reliance on cash bail, and who regularly whips up public fear, apparently believing we can punish our way out of crime (”DeWine picks ex-Treasurer Deters for high court,” Dec. 23). Joe Deters’ positions are patently wrong, as shown by study after study.
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
Thomas Suddes: And the 2022 record for end-of-year legislative hot air goes to…
COLUMBUS — The General Assembly’s marathon Dec. 14-15 session, which ended close to dawn, may or may not be one for the record books for the greatest volume of hot air ever exhaled in a confined space. But there was at least one notable feature amid the dreck:...
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Portman, Brown bipartisanship: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown showed the kind of Christmas spirit and bipartisanship voters want by introducing a bill that would have increased asset limits for those with disabilities to receive benefits under one program. But their fellow members of Congress showed they themselves were still more ‘Grinchy’ then Scrooge in rejecting it.
Ohio residents can receive assistance as state has $24 million in funds to aid their needs!
County officials in Ohio have approved working with the non-profit RIP Medical Loan to buy up to $240 million in medical debt from local residents. Residents must not make more than four times the federal poverty level and not owe more than 5% of their annual income in debt in order to be eligible.
Bipartisan elections official agree: Ohio doesn't need photo ID for voting
As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
Bill’s failure may presage shifting GOP dynamics: Thomas Suddes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The General Assembly’s marathon Dec. 14-15 session, which ended close to dawn, may or may not be one for the record books for the greatest volume of hot air ever exhaled in a confined space. But there was at least one notable feature amid the dreck:...
DeWine should veto a bill that says to deployed military personnel their votes don’t count
In summer 2008, I was deployed to Talil Airbase in Iraq. The military was doing its voter registration/absentee ballot request drive. I filled out my absentee ballot request postcard, acceptable for all 50 states. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections processed that request on Sept. 24. I received my ballot the week before the Nov. 4 election. During the little free time I had, I did my research, filled out my ballot, and placed it in the mailbox before Election Day. The election board processed my ballot on Nov. 12, eight days after the election. I know from experience this was not an issue just for those serving in a war zone.
Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations
(The Center Square) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
Gov. DeWine weighs whether to veto or sign bills passed by legislature
The weight of the pen Governor DeWine weighs options of whether to veto or sign into law several bills passed by the legislature.
