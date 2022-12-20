ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

WISN

News We Loved in 2022

MILWAUKEE — We know a lot of news is sad and depressing, but we found some stories that made us gasp in awe, smile and laugh this year. Here are five of the stories we loved in 2022 from southeast Wisconsin:. Grafton woman meets siblings after decades apart.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat

MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult

MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Weather forecast for the holidays: Below zero and very windy

Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. Watch Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden break down the weather forecast for the coming days. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin mentioned in final Jan. 6 report

Wisconsin is mentioned in the 800-page Jan. 6 report released Thursday. It says then-President Donald Trump and his allies prepared their own fake slate of electors in Wisconsin and six other states. The report says the former head of the Wisconsin GOP, Andrew Hitt, received a message on Dec. 12,...
WISCONSIN STATE

