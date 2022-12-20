Read full article on original website
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
WISN
News We Loved in 2022
MILWAUKEE — We know a lot of news is sad and depressing, but we found some stories that made us gasp in awe, smile and laugh this year. Here are five of the stories we loved in 2022 from southeast Wisconsin:. Grafton woman meets siblings after decades apart.
WISN
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat
MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
WISN
Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in.
WISN
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
WISN
Weather forecast for the holidays: Below zero and very windy
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. Watch Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden break down the weather forecast for the coming days.
WISN
Wisconsin mentioned in final Jan. 6 report
Wisconsin is mentioned in the 800-page Jan. 6 report released Thursday. It says then-President Donald Trump and his allies prepared their own fake slate of electors in Wisconsin and six other states. The report says the former head of the Wisconsin GOP, Andrew Hitt, received a message on Dec. 12,...
