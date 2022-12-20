Leslie Wingard Cunningham, Mildred Foss Thompson Professor of English and dean for faculty development at The College of Wooster in Ohio, has been named associate provost for faculty development at Washington and Lee University. She is a scholar whose interests include African American film, literature, and religion, and her faculty appointment will be in the departments of English and Africana Studies. Wingard Cunningham begins working at W&L during Winter Term 2023.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO