Newtown, CT

Pro-death-penalty Joe Deters, with no judicial experience, a terrible choice for Ohio justice

I am appalled that Gov. Mike DeWine appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court a person who vigorously supports the death penalty, whom the ACLU has accused of spreading dangerous lies about the impact of reducing reliance on cash bail, and who regularly whips up public fear, apparently believing we can punish our way out of crime (”DeWine picks ex-Treasurer Deters for high court,” Dec. 23). Joe Deters’ positions are patently wrong, as shown by study after study.
OHIO STATE
The Living Actually Haunted Many Connecticut Taverns – Who Knew?

…that “haunting” a tavern was once a crime in Connecticut. During the colonial era and into the 19th century, the Connecticut legislature designed strict laws around the amount of time residents spent in taverns. Authorities instructed constables to enter taverns frequently (by force if necessary) in order to make sure residents spent no more than one continuous hour engaged in idleness or the consumption of strong drink (considered two of the great evil and destructive behaviors of the time). The law allowed exceptions, however, for travelers or those conducting business in the tavern.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands

“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
OHIO STATE
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State

On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tik Tok Video Shows What People Think of CT Versus the Reality

Glitz, glamour and gobs of cash, that is what a lot of Americans think of when they think of Connecticut. Those of us who live here know that those things, are a part of life here but they may not be our personal reality, it's certainly not mine. One Tik-Toker that goes by the name @kenziereyess made that point with some shocking and contrasting visuals in a short video recently.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The mathematical flaw in Ohio’s redistricting requirements

Much anguish has been expressed about Republican gerrymandering of Ohio voting districts. Much less has been written about why the various requirements of the redistricting law may be difficult or even mathematically impossible to meet. One fallacy is that party representation can be made proportional to the total Republican/Democratic voter...
OHIO STATE
Connecticut police union OKs contract with pay raises, other perks

(The Center Square) – Connecticut state troopers will be the highest paid law enforcement officials in the state under a newly approved contract, which includes pay raises and other perks. The Connecticut State Police Union, which represents about 840 rank and file troopers and sergeants, said it has ratified a four-year contract negotiated with Gov. Ned Lamont's administration that includes a 2.5% pay raise, a double-digit increase in starting pay, and annual lump sum payments of 2% for senior troopers. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Gov. Lamont Issues Declaration Enabling Crucial Federal Support for Food and Housing During COVID-19 Pandemic to Continue for Several More Months

Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 4:12PM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has renewed a declaration that will enable Connecticut to continue receiving federal support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal support provides funds for supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence. The declaration will continue through June 28, 2023, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
MADISON, CT
Portman, Brown bipartisanship: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown showed the kind of Christmas spirit and bipartisanship voters want by introducing a bill that would have increased asset limits for those with disabilities to receive benefits under one program. But their fellow members of Congress showed they themselves were still more ‘Grinchy’ then Scrooge in rejecting it.
OHIO STATE
