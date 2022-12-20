Read full article on original website
Pro-death-penalty Joe Deters, with no judicial experience, a terrible choice for Ohio justice
I am appalled that Gov. Mike DeWine appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court a person who vigorously supports the death penalty, whom the ACLU has accused of spreading dangerous lies about the impact of reducing reliance on cash bail, and who regularly whips up public fear, apparently believing we can punish our way out of crime (”DeWine picks ex-Treasurer Deters for high court,” Dec. 23). Joe Deters’ positions are patently wrong, as shown by study after study.
CT sees rise in deadly overdoses involving animal tranquilizer
Xylazine, a tranquilizer used on horses and cows, is showing up in more and more fatal overdose cases in Connecticut, officials said.
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
buckeyefirearms.org
Incrementalism in Action: Anti-Gun Governor Targets Lawfully Registered Firearms for Seizure
There are two absolutes in gun control strategy, and both were on display recently when Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) proposed to renege on a promise twice made to the state's law-abiding gun owners: that they could keep their newly-banned firearms if they registered them with the state. Connecticut has passed...
U.S. Justice Department enters consent decree with Ohio prison over failure of officials to accommodate guard with diabetes
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit and agreement with Ohio’s Grafton prison over the state’s failure to accommodate a guard who has Type 1 diabetes. Justice Department attorneys, in the case filed late Thursday, accused the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction of...
connecticuthistory.org
The Living Actually Haunted Many Connecticut Taverns – Who Knew?
…that “haunting” a tavern was once a crime in Connecticut. During the colonial era and into the 19th century, the Connecticut legislature designed strict laws around the amount of time residents spent in taverns. Authorities instructed constables to enter taverns frequently (by force if necessary) in order to make sure residents spent no more than one continuous hour engaged in idleness or the consumption of strong drink (considered two of the great evil and destructive behaviors of the time). The law allowed exceptions, however, for travelers or those conducting business in the tavern.
Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands
“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
Tik Tok Video Shows What People Think of CT Versus the Reality
Glitz, glamour and gobs of cash, that is what a lot of Americans think of when they think of Connecticut. Those of us who live here know that those things, are a part of life here but they may not be our personal reality, it's certainly not mine. One Tik-Toker that goes by the name @kenziereyess made that point with some shocking and contrasting visuals in a short video recently.
Here’s all you need to know about the important changes proposed in Ohio’s massive criminal-justice reform bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio lawmakers passed a massive, 1,000-page-plus criminal-justice reform bill last week, much attention was paid to the part of it that would toughen the state’s penalties for distracted driving. But Senate Bill 288, currently headed to Gov. Mike DeWine, would change a lot more than that....
The mathematical flaw in Ohio’s redistricting requirements
Much anguish has been expressed about Republican gerrymandering of Ohio voting districts. Much less has been written about why the various requirements of the redistricting law may be difficult or even mathematically impossible to meet. One fallacy is that party representation can be made proportional to the total Republican/Democratic voter...
Connecticut police union OKs contract with pay raises, other perks
(The Center Square) – Connecticut state troopers will be the highest paid law enforcement officials in the state under a newly approved contract, which includes pay raises and other perks. The Connecticut State Police Union, which represents about 840 rank and file troopers and sergeants, said it has ratified a four-year contract negotiated with Gov. Ned Lamont's administration that includes a 2.5% pay raise, a double-digit increase in starting pay, and annual lump sum payments of 2% for senior troopers. ...
Connecticut’s defense industry to see a boost from $1.7 trillion federal spending package
(WTNH) — A $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September is moving ahead in Congress. The money runs the federal government, including the military budget, which affects many of the small manufacturers in our state that supply the defense industry. Sikorsky, Electric Boat, and Pratt would all get a boost. Those defense contractors […]
betheladvocate.com
Gov. Lamont Issues Declaration Enabling Crucial Federal Support for Food and Housing During COVID-19 Pandemic to Continue for Several More Months
Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 4:12PM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has renewed a declaration that will enable Connecticut to continue receiving federal support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal support provides funds for supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence. The declaration will continue through June 28, 2023, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies
CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
Portman, Brown bipartisanship: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown showed the kind of Christmas spirit and bipartisanship voters want by introducing a bill that would have increased asset limits for those with disabilities to receive benefits under one program. But their fellow members of Congress showed they themselves were still more ‘Grinchy’ then Scrooge in rejecting it.
