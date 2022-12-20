Read full article on original website
Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black
I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023
Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
Federal judge strikes down California's 'fee-shifting' gun control scheme, which echoed Texas abortion law
A federal judge said a California law that permits citizens to bring lawsuits against gun makers is unconstitutional, raising questions over a similar Texas abortion law.
Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling
A San Diego federal judge ruled this week that part of California's recent gun bill modeled after Texas' law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers is unconstitutional, drawing a statement of gratitude from Gov. Gavin Newsom. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez blocked the fee-shifting provision of SB 1327, which was signed into The post Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling appeared first on KESQ.
California citizen gun control law struck down by federal judge
A California federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a law that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against manufacturers, declaring the law unconstitutional. In his opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez wrote that the "fee-shifting" provisions of the state's gun law, Senate Bill 1327, is an "unprecedented attempt to thrwart judicial review."
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like...
Governor Gavin Newsom Proclaims a State of Emergency for Humboldt County
Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Humboldt County to support the emergency response to today’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake near the City of Ferndale. The earthquake has resulted in two fatalities and injured multiple people, caused power outages and damaged roads, bridges, buildings and critical infrastructure including water lines and gas lines.
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
Inflation is Pushing California’s Minimum Wage Up. Here’s What it Will Be in 2023
This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size. The hike is a provision of legislation signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 which ties increases beyond $15 an hour to inflation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in May that this latest increase was based on inflation exceeding 7%.
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
At least two people were killed and 11 more injured after an earthquake off the coast of Ferndale in Humboldt County, Calif., on Tuesday.
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle-Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements on the inflation relief payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV. Then the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
