ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 22

Related
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023

Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling

A San Diego federal judge ruled this week that part of California's recent gun bill modeled after Texas' law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers is unconstitutional, drawing a statement of gratitude from Gov. Gavin Newsom.   On Monday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez blocked the fee-shifting provision of SB 1327, which was signed into The post Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California citizen gun control law struck down by federal judge

A California federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a law that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against manufacturers, declaring the law unconstitutional. In his opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez wrote that the "fee-shifting" provisions of the state's gun law, Senate Bill 1327, is an "unprecedented attempt to thrwart judicial review."
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?

Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kymkemp.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Proclaims a State of Emergency for Humboldt County

Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Humboldt County to support the emergency response to today’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake near the City of Ferndale. The earthquake has resulted in two fatalities and injured multiple people, caused power outages and damaged roads, bridges, buildings and critical infrastructure including water lines and gas lines.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

Inflation is Pushing California’s Minimum Wage Up. Here’s What it Will Be in 2023

This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size. The hike is a provision of legislation signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 which ties increases beyond $15 an hour to inflation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in May that this latest increase was based on inflation exceeding 7%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle-Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements on the inflation relief payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV. Then the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy