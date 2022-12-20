ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FBI seeing ‘explosion’ in reports of teen boys being extorted online

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Muller, Video credit: John Muller, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwZBx_0jpDaxxP00

WASHINGTON ( WXIN ) – The FBI sounded the alarm Monday about an explosive increase in teenage boys being targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending sexually explicit pictures.

At least 3,000 children, mostly teenage boys, have been victims of the schemes that are connected to more than a dozen suicides this year, a scale that U.S. authorities have not seen before, Justice Department officials said. Many think they are chatting online with kids around their own age but are quickly manipulated into sending explicit pictures and then blackmailed for money with threats to release the images, the FBI said.

Most victims are between 14 and 17, but kids as young as 10 have been targeted.

The FBI said it was issuing the national public safety alert now since kids may be spending more time online as schools close for winter break.

NJ fire chief accused of trying to meet with minor for sexual activities: officials

There’s been a staggering tenfold increase in reports since last year, and there are likely more victims who never came forward, FBI officials said. Embarrassment and shame can prevent them from asking for help.

“Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.

Many of the current wave of schemes are believed to be originating with scammers based in West African countries like Nigeria and the Ivory Coast. The suspects typically pose as kids of similar age, often using a girl’s profile picture and even listing schools or adding friends to make it look like they live in the same area. It happens often on large platforms like Instagram or Facebook, but can also be on gaming or video chats, authorities said.

The alert is meant to thrust the issue into the public spotlight, so kids can feel more comfortable coming forward and adults can help them learn how to spot fake identities and reject anyone asking for explicit images, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

The Department of Homeland Security is also working to track fake accounts back to their source, said Steve Francis, the acting executive director of Homeland Security Investigations. It isn’t clear whether federal prosecutors had brought any cases tied to the scams.

FBI warns of sextortion schemes targeting teen boys

The tactics used by those behind the fake accounts are getting more aggressive, sometimes asking for photos within minutes, and cases have been rising around the world, advocates said.

“This is a growing crisis and we’ve seen sextortion completely devastate children and families,” said Michelle DeLaune, CEO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “The best defense against this crime is to talk to your children about what to do if they’re targeted online.”

If you or your child fall victim to financial sextortion, you should report it to their local FBI field office by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or report it online at tips.fbi.gov .

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children outlined steps parents and young people can take if they or their child are a victim of sextortion, including:

  • Remember, the predator is to blame, not your child or you.
  • Get help before deciding whether to pay money or otherwise comply with the predator. Cooperating or paying rarely stops the blackmail and continued harassment.
  • REPORT the predator’s account via the platform’s safety feature.
  • BLOCK the predator and DO NOT DELETE the profile or messages because that can be helpful to law enforcement in identifying and stopping them.
  • Let NCMEC help get explicit images of you off the internet.
  • Visit MissingKids.org/IsYourExplicitContentOutThere to learn how to notify companies yourself or visit cybertipline.org to report to us for help with the process.
  • Ask for help. This can be a very complex problem and may require help from adults or law enforcement.
  • If you don’t feel that you have adults in your corner, you can reach out to NCMEC for support at gethelp@ncmec.org or call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Additional information, resources, and conversation guides are available on the FBI website .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of dad at NYC deli: NYPD

Editor’s note: The last paragraph of the story below has been updated to reflect that Morros, not Berry, has an arrest record dating to 2011. — INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man accused of gunning down a dad at an Inwood deli, officials said Thursday. Joseph Morros, 27, allegedly shot and killed Tyekeem […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man linked to 5 killings sentenced for murder in NJ

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County […]
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

$10,000 award offered in Bronx burning car deaths: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — More than six months after two people were found dead inside a burning car in the Bronx, police are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found in a burning car on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man randomly punched walking down street in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD. The incident […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was stabbed responding to a call for medical assistance in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed Officer Zhen Lin, 34, in the right arm on 212th Street near Dekalb Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The cop was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx girl, 16, reported missing at start of Christmas weekend: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said. Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

FDNY firefighter arrested in Manhattan sukkah vandalism: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An FDNY firefighter was arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in October, police said. Marty Party, 37, is charged with a single count of criminal mischief in connection to the Oct. 8 vandalism of the sukkah near East 92nd Street and Second Avenue, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man found stabbed to death at Harlem park: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said. The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced for violently groping woman aboard Manhattan bus

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Staten Island man is headed to prison for pinning a woman down and repeatedly groping her aboard an MTA express bus in Manhattan four years ago, authorities said Thursday. A Manhattan jury convicted Allah Ali, 53, of sexual abuse last month. He was sentenced to five years in prison and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Bronx bar: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot to death during an argument in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.  The shooting happened just before midnight outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Jeffrey Pierre, a 42-year-old Bronx resident, was involved in […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy