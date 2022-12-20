ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man in reference to a shooting that took place on Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1823 Beltline Road SW. When they arrived on the scene they located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The clerk was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

2 charged in Huntsville fatal shooting

Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting Dec. 9 in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said 21-year-old Alexis Burton and 20-year-old Jovonta Jones were arrested for their alleged roles in the death of 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. Police found Goode's body in the roadway of the 4200 block of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night

One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting

A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder

A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 22, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 19 theft of property; CR 216harassment; CR 1603unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1545domestic violence; CR 234domestic violence; CR 420burglary; CR 216theft of property; CR 768distribute private image with intent to harass; CR 216criminal mischief; CR 222criminal mischief; Hwy. 31domestic violence; CR 19harassment; CR 1606burglary; CR 1728 December 20 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 Wtheft of property; CR 1435trespassing; CR 810burglary; CR 831unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center. Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'

A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
HOLLYWOOD, AL
WAFF

Crews responding to Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are responding to a fire at a house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning. The call for the fire came in a little after 5 a.m. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in wreck on U.S. 72 East near Huntsville

One person was seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover wreck. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The wreck temporarily blocked eastbound lanes on U.S. 72 near Parton Drive, east of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

