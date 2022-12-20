ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions

Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The FBI says there's been a 1,000% increase in 'sextorion' tips

Authorities are warning of a rise in “sextortion” cases. Scammers target children online and coerce them into sending explicit photos. Then, the scammers — many outside the U.S. — demand money or threaten to release them. Akil Davis, the FBI special agent in charge of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
What to expect from the Lake, Hamadeh election lawsuits

It’s been more than a month since the midterm elections, and challenges still persist from the losing candidates. Just days after secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem’s lawsuit was thrown out by a Maricopa County judge, Kari Lake will get her day in court starting Dec. 21. A judge dismissed most of the suit, allowing two of the original 10 counts to go to trial.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

