Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.The mall is closing its doors for good. It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape. "At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by...
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November
A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
Newly built Southampton home faces foreclosure
A new Southampton home on the market for $15 million has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 10,000 square feet and two foreclosure actions against it. Cayman Islands company Blue Sky Ltd initiated a UCC sale for the equity interests in the home at 145 Wickapogue Road, legal filings show. Blue Sky...
Condos by a castle? Huntington developer airs third Oheka proposal
Oheka Castle seems to be cursed — not by ghosts, but by failed development dreams. The property’s owner is taking another shot at building there, though. Gary Melius, the owner of the West Hill property, applied for an additional use permit that would enable construction of a four-story condominium on the castle’s grounds, Newsday reported. The condo project would include 95 units and have its own sewage treatment plant.
Cafe La Bella Notte in Farmingdale Destroyed by “Suspicious” Fire, Officials Say
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a commercial fire that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:35 pm in Farmingdale. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at the Cafe La Bella Notte located at 180 Merritts Road. Upon arrival, officers observed the business to be engulfed in flames.
Oyster Bay Announces Extended Public Skating Sessions for Holiday Recess
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced that residents looking for fun activities to fill their week of holiday recess need look no further than the Town’s Ice Skating Rinks – outdoors at Marjorie Post and Syosset-Woodbury Parks and indoors at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage. Beginning Saturday, December 24th, through Saturday, December 31st, the Town’s three rinks will be offering special public sessions to provide children who are off from school with a fun-filled activity.
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
Nassau PD: Couple Makes Off with Over $1,300 in Clothing from Oceanside Store
The Nassau COunty Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man and woman who stole clothing from an Oceanside store. On Wednesday, December 7, the two suspects pictured above entered the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. and allegedly took $1,305 in clothing and left without paying for it.
Hempstead Industrial Development Agency Gives Preliminary OK to Benefits for Upgrade of Westbury Office Building
Fred Parola, CEO of the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency (IDA), said the agency has given preliminary approval to a package of economic development incentives that will assist a developer update a more-than-40-year-old office building in Westbury. The IDA, meeting on Dec. 20, granted initial approval to the incentives...
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 years
Bob and Linda Taylor look over part of their Christmas light display knowing this will be the final yearPhoto bycourtesy of Chris Riley/Times-Herald. Bob & Linda Taylor are always all smiles during the holiday season as they share their Christmas lights at the Christmas House in Glen Cove!Photo bycourtesy of Bob & Linda Taylor at Christmas House in Glen Cove's facebook page.
Suffolk Sheriff Opens Satellite Resource Center for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Families
On Tuesday, December 20, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. joined with Axis Church leaders, service providers, elected officials and justice involved individuals to announce the opening of a new location for the START Resource Center on the campus on the Axis Community Center at 19 N Country Rd, in Port Jefferson.
Tractor-Trailer Spills Fuel Onto Hampton Bays Road, Prompting Closure
A Long Island road was temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer struck a manhole cover and ruptured its fuel tank. The incident happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Hampton Bays, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. A tractor-trailer was backing into a private driveway on Canoe Place...
Nassau County Department of Public Works Announces Virtual Public Meeting for Nassau Hub Transit Initiative
The Nassau County Department of Public Works Planning Division will host a virtual public meeting regarding the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative. The Nassau Hub Transit Initiative will identify a bus rapid transit (BRT) service to address congestion and create enhanced connectivity between major destinations and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). The Project Study area, which includes the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum site, is home to multiple commercial, downtown, and institutional activity centers. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public feedback to identify a range of BRT alternatives to connect the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative’s Initial Operating Segment (IOS) to an LIRR Main Line station. This meeting is intended to review the work completed thus far and provide an opportunity for the public to share input that will guide the County’s next steps. Areas of focus will include the following:
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island
One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
Residents rally for the town to hit the brakes on industrial development in Calverton
As the Riverhead Town Board remains divided on whether to pursue a moratorium on industrial development in Calverton, more than 100 people rallied in front of Town Hall yesterday to encourage the board to halt development until the town’s comprehensive planning process is complete. During a press conference organized...
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Cops: Woman Asks to Use Bathroom at Merrick Business, Then Steals $11,000 from Them
First Squad Detectives are investigating a Larceny that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:12 pm in Merrick. According to detectives, an unknown female subject walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. located at 22 Merrick Avenue and requested to use the restroom. While inside, the female subject...
