Report: Phillies Sign Eight-Time All-Star Craig Kimbrel
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phillies reportedly inked their latest free agent on Friday after agreeing to terms with eight-time All-Star pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is reportedly for one year and will net the 14-year veteran $10 million, per...
Trevor Bauer reinstated by arbitrator, can pitch in 2023
A neutral arbitrator reinstated Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday, effective immediately, reducing Major League Baseball's banishment of 324 games, or roughly two full seasons, for violating the league's domestic violence policy. Bauer, 31, is now eligible to pitch in 2023. The arbitrator did, however, uphold an unpaid...
