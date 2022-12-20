ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
atozsports.com

Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Yardbarker

John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
The Comeback

Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys

On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles quite a gift when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a wild comeback victory that ended in an overtime pick-six. The Jaguars’ win ensured that the Eagles can clinch the division title with a win in any of the next three games, including this week’s Read more... The post Eagles send hilarious gift to Jaguars & troll Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Fans React to Kingsbury News

It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
TEMPE, AZ
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys receive answer to one of the week’s biggest questions

There are two big questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys Nation as a whole. Will the Cowboys defense take on MVP-candidate QB Jalen Hurts. While it’s looking like Hilton will make his team debut in what might be the final game in Dallas this season, we are still awaiting confirmation.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Willie McGinest issues apology after assault with deadly weapon charge

Willie McGinest was charged with assault with a deadly weapon earlier this week, and the former NFL linebacker addressed the incident on Friday. McGinest turned himself in on Monday after a warrant was issued stemming from his alleged involvement in a brutal beating that took place at popular hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., earlier... The post Willie McGinest issues apology after assault with deadly weapon charge appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy