Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO