FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
Man, 42, fatally shot in torso in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was repeatedly shot and killed in the Bronx late Thursday night, according to authorities.
NYPD officer is run over by stolen Honda in Brooklyn; boys, 15 and 16, arrested
The suspects, ages 15 and 16, were arrested following the confrontation at E. 29th Street and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
Huntington Station Man Gets 13 Years in Attempted Kidnapping
A Huntington Station man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in the attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Friday that on March 6, Kenyonne Fleurinay, 23, abducted his 20-year-old girlfriend from America’s Best Value Inn in Read More ...
VIDEO: Suspects pistol-whip man, 28, in Queens home invasion robbery
Police are looking to identify two men wanted for pistol-whipping a man during a home invasion robbery at his Queens home earlier this week, authorities said.
Teen accused of shooting off-duty NYPD cop sleeping in his car in East Harlem nearly a year ago
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer in the head while he was sleeping in his car in Manhattan nearly a year ago, authorities said Thursday. The teen was indicted on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to […]
Police search for shooter after man fatally shot overnight in the Bronx
Police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times on White Plains Road overnight in the Bronx.
Brooklyn man facing multiple charges following shootout, chase that injured officer
Police provided an update on the suspect of a Wednesday Brooklyn shootout.
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car
The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.
Man with bat and pit bull goes on rampage in Harlem restaurant, chokes woman, stabs 2 staff
Police are searching for a man who attacked the staff of a Harlem restaurant with a baseball bat, a pit bull and a sharp object on Friday. The man entered Teddy’s Bar and Grill on 2nd Avenue near East 112th Street around 11:30 p.m.
Man Who Hid In River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Westchester County: DA
A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Earlier Report - Man Indicted For Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Outside Westchester Apartment ComplexYonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez,…
Cops: Woman Asks to Use Bathroom at Merrick Business, Then Steals $11,000 from Them
First Squad Detectives are investigating a Larceny that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:12 pm in Merrick. According to detectives, an unknown female subject walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. located at 22 Merrick Avenue and requested to use the restroom. While inside, the female subject...
Would-be robbers hold Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint: police
Police are searching for three boys or men who held a Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint but fled before completing the robbery last week.
Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park
The officers found a 60-year-old man dead with multiple stab wounds.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
Fugitive Who Shot Man In Head In Mount Vernon Caught Out Of State, Police Say
A man who shot a victim in the head in Westchester County and then fled the state has been caught by authorities, police said. Richmond, Virginia resident Delvauna "Randy" Brown, age 40, has been charged with shooting Yonkers resident Garfield Morgan in the head in Mount Vernon on Monday, Dec. 19, according to Mount Vernon Police.
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob Car
QUEENS - Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who staged an elaborate way of robbing a driver by puncturing the man’s tire and robbing him as he tried to fix his flat. Investigators said that at around 8 pm on November 21, two men walked up to a car in front of a fish market on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven. The men punctured the rear passenger tire.
Two teens shot in separate NYC incidents in broad daylight: NYPD
Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.
