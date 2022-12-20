ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

PIX11

Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
BRONX, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Cops: Woman Asks to Use Bathroom at Merrick Business, Then Steals $11,000 from Them

First Squad Detectives are investigating a Larceny that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:12 pm in Merrick. According to detectives, an unknown female subject walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. located at 22 Merrick Avenue and requested to use the restroom. While inside, the female subject...
BronxVoice

Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob Car

QUEENS - Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who staged an elaborate way of robbing a driver by puncturing the man’s tire and robbing him as he tried to fix his flat. Investigators said that at around 8 pm on November 21, two men walked up to a car in front of a fish market on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven. The men punctured the rear passenger tire.
WOODHAVEN, NY
New York Post

Two teens shot in separate NYC incidents in broad daylight: NYPD

Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

