Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'
A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6...
Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after election
Sarah Matthews testified the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was avoiding Trump after the election. Matthews said Trump was pressuring McEnany to talk about conspiracy theories involving Dominion. McEnany was concerned about violating the Hatch Act from the White House podium, Matthews said. After the presidential election in 2020,...
Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee’s final report as ‘highly partisan’
Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.”. “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention...
Jan. 6 panel lays out damning case against Trump in final report
The House select committee’s report detailing its probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection provides overwhelming evidence of former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including multiple instances in which Trump was fully aware that he had lost and examples of potential witness tampering during the panel’s public hearings.
Migrants dropped near Kamala Harris' home amid record-setting cold
The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president’s residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people.
Mystery as Washington State Power Stations ‘Attacked’ on Christmas Day
Thousands of residents in the Tacoma, Washington area lost electricity Christmas morning as local officials reported that three power substations in the area were “attacked” by unknown suspects. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a press bulletin that responding officers found signs of forced entry at all three locations, along with vandalized equipment that had caused the outages which affected more than 14,000 people. While authorities said they haven’t taken anyone into custody and are still unclear about motives or possible coordination, the sabotage comes amid a surge in threats to power grids nationwide—with the number of recent events in Washington and Oregon—a hotbed of organized domestic extremism—now standing at eight. In January, The Daily Beast first reported a Department of Homeland Security memo warning that domestic extremists have harbored “credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” and in late November the agency released another bulletin saying those threats remained heightened. Days later, unknown actors shot up two power stations in Moore County, North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 40,000 homes in what federal and local officials are calling an “intentional” and “criminal” event.Read it at ABC News
Putin said he wants the war in Ukraine to end
When Russian invaded Ukraine, Putin called the conflict a "special military operation." On Thursday, he publicly acknowledged the conflict as a war for the first time. The apparent reversal prompted criticism from Russians who were prosecuted for calling it a war. Much of the world has watched the war in...
What's in the $53B retirement bill now headed to Biden
Nestled inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, which has passed Congress and is headed to President Biden's desk for a signature, is a suite of significant reforms to the private retirement system. The changes to come will push businesses to get more of their employees enrolled in savings plans...
Congress OKs $1.7 trillion spending plan. Here's what we know.
WASHINGTON – The House approved a $1.7 trillion spending package Friday, a day after the Senate adopted the sweeping bill despite a last-minute tussle between Republicans and Democrats over southern border policies. The House vote, which provides funding of domestic and foreign programs through Sept. 30, took place only...
Ambulance staff deliver aid to Ukraine
UK-based ambulance staff have been delivering medical equipment, vehicles and aid to war-torn Ukraine. David ‘Dai’ Morris, an advanced paramedic practitioner for the Welsh Ambulance Service, has driven on several occasions up to 2,000 miles from his home in South Wales to Ukraine. He has managed to transport...
Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside...
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were...
Zelensky rallies Ukrainians with defiant Christmas message after deadly Russian barrage in Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian strikes pounded the southern city of Kherson.
Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve
This image provided by WJLA shows migrant families as they get on to a bus to transport them from near the Vice President's residence to an area church after they arrived in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement. (WJLA via AP)
McCarthy dings omnibus ‘pet projects’ in lengthy speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday gave an approximately 25-minute floor speech opposing a $1.7 trillion omnibus government funding package, his final show of opposition to the funding bill before its expected passage later that day. “This is a monstrosity. That is one of the most shameful acts...
GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to...
Biden signs bill to keep government running while $1.7 trillion spending package is prepared
President Biden signed a short-term bill Friday intended to ensure the government remains functioning ahead of the upcoming $1.7 trillion spending bill. The short-term bill postpones the deadline for funding until Dec. 30, giving the White House breathing room as Biden prepares to sign the much more expensive funding bill in the coming week.
