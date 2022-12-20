Read full article on original website
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border
An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
20 projects in Hudson County to receive more than $21 million in federal funding
More than $21 million in federal funding has been secured for 20 projects, including $3.4 million for North Bergen storm water mitigation, across Hudson County, Sen. Bob Menendez announced. The $21.5 million is part of $181 million for community projects he and Sen. Cory Booker secured in the Fiscal Year...
N.J. homeless shelters prepare for rush as freezing temps spread across state
Shelters across New Jersey are bracing for a surge in visitors as freezing temperatures force the homeless population indoors. A dangerous flash freeze could follow rain, flooding and 60 mile-per-hour winds Thursday as many New Jersey families prepare for the holiday weekend. The forecast means most families in the Garden...
Three teens charged in Union City fatal stabbing, but not for homicide
The Union City teen who was stabbed to death and another who was seriously injured were engaged in an altercation that involved five teens Tuesday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday. Three teens — a 16-year-old Union City boy, a 15-year-old Jersey City boy and a 15-year-old Jersey...
N.J. woman charged in fatal hit-and-run. Police searching for one more suspect.
A woman has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred in Lindenwold earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Raquel M. Syvertson, 52, of Atco, was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after turning herself in Wednesday, prosecutors said.
NBC Philadelphia
Father of 2 Struck and Killed by 2 Hit-and-Run Vehicles in NJ
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run. New details here. A father of two was struck and killed by two hit-and-run vehicles in Lindenwold, New Jersey. On December 8, around 5:45 p.m., Lindenwold Police responded to a crash on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike. When...
5 People Injured and Nearly 700 Passengers Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out on Staten Island Ferry
Five people were injured after a ferry carrying 667 passengers had a fire in its engine room A massive water rescue operation was launched Thursday night after a fire aboard a Staten Island Ferry. The New York City Fire Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that first responders were alerted to the Staten Island Ferry "regarding a fire in the mechanical room" at 5:18 p.m. local time. It added that the boat is now anchored after its 667 passengers evacuated and were put on other vessels that took them to the...
Dead 30-foot humpback whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach
A dead 30-foot, female humpback whale washed ashore on a beach in New Jersey Friday morning amid harsh surf conditions. An Atlantic City woman made a call to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine around 7:40 a.m. and reported that she spotted the deceased whale from her nearby high-rise apartment, according to officials.
Developer nixes plan for Wawa in South Jersey after uproar from neighbors
The proposal for a Wawa in South Jersey that drew criticism from the community has been withdrawn by the developer. Hortense Associates decided to withdraw its pending application with the Cherry Hill Planning Board after consulting with Wawa, Richard J. Goldstein, the developer’s attorney, said in a letter to the township on Wednesday.
Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder
Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
Tenants in N.J. public housing complex report broken radiators and boilers ahead of deep freeze
Tenants in the notoriously troubled Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex in Atlantic City are heading into what is expected to be the area’s coldest Christmas in about 30 years without reliable heat or hot water, residents and advocates say. Residents have been reporting frequent heat and hot water...
Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead
Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
2 men going to visit family member in hospital die in crash on NJ highway: report
Two New Jersey men were killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed into their SUV on the side of the Garden State Parkway.
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
For homeless in Hudson this frigid weekend, county warming center and shelters are a lifesaver
As temperatures plummet and families gather for Christmas, Hudson County has geared up to ensure everyone has shelter from the arctic chill, especially those without homes. With temperatures projected to reach as low as 10 degrees and feel even colder because of the biting, whipping winds this weekend, Hudson County’s warming center in Kearny will be open around the clock.
Crews battle fire at N.J. school. All students, staff evacuated and safe.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a school in Burlington County. The fire was reported Thursday morning at Parkway Elementary School in Mount Laurel Township. An official with the district confirmed that the school was evacuated and all students and staff are accounted for and safe.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
