Five people were injured after a ferry carrying 667 passengers had a fire in its engine room A massive water rescue operation was launched Thursday night after a fire aboard a Staten Island Ferry. The New York City Fire Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that first responders were alerted to the Staten Island Ferry "regarding a fire in the mechanical room" at 5:18 p.m. local time. It added that the boat is now anchored after its 667 passengers evacuated and were put on other vessels that took them to the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO