ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border

An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Father of 2 Struck and Killed by 2 Hit-and-Run Vehicles in NJ

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run. New details here. A father of two was struck and killed by two hit-and-run vehicles in Lindenwold, New Jersey. On December 8, around 5:45 p.m., Lindenwold Police responded to a crash on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike. When...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
People

5 People Injured and Nearly 700 Passengers Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out on Staten Island Ferry

Five people were injured after a ferry carrying 667 passengers had a fire in its engine room A massive water rescue operation was launched Thursday night after a fire aboard a Staten Island Ferry. The New York City Fire Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that first responders were alerted to the Staten Island Ferry "regarding a fire in the mechanical room" at 5:18 p.m. local time. It added that the boat is now anchored after its 667 passengers evacuated and were put on other vessels that took them to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Dead 30-foot humpback whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach

A dead 30-foot, female humpback whale washed ashore on a beach in New Jersey Friday morning amid harsh surf conditions. An Atlantic City woman made a call to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine around 7:40 a.m. and reported that she spotted the deceased whale from her nearby high-rise apartment, according to officials.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder

Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead

Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

For homeless in Hudson this frigid weekend, county warming center and shelters are a lifesaver

As temperatures plummet and families gather for Christmas, Hudson County has geared up to ensure everyone has shelter from the arctic chill, especially those without homes. With temperatures projected to reach as low as 10 degrees and feel even colder because of the biting, whipping winds this weekend, Hudson County’s warming center in Kearny will be open around the clock.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy