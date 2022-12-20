December 20, 2022 Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
*If you cannot see the photos on the NewsBreak App please visit www.calhounjournal.com
Rickey Bradford
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1stSubmit Tip
Ginger Couch
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2ndSubmit Tip
Robert Grimes
Last Known City: Birmingham, AL
Charges: FTA – ManslaughterSubmit Tip
Antoin Russell
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Distribution of Controlled Substance
FTA – Use/Possession Drug ParaphernaliaSubmit Tip
Christine Banks
Last Known City: Oxford, AL
Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False IdentitySubmit Tip
Sabrina Lowery
Last Known City: Collinsville, AL
Charges: FTA – Breaking/Entering of Vehicle
FTA – Possession of Controlled SubstanceSubmit Tip
Charles Law
Last Known City: Piedmont, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)Submit Tip
Herbert Hughes
Last Known City: Wellington, AL
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2ndSubmit Tip
Prince Woodard
Last Known City: Lincoln, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Domestic Violence 2nd (Strangulation)Submit Tip
Natasha Bowen
Last Known City: Albertville, AL
Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance
FTA – Use/Possession Drug ParaphernaliaSubmit Tip
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.
