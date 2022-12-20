December 20, 2022 Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

Rickey Bradford

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st

Ginger Couch

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2nd

Robert Grimes

Last Known City: Birmingham, AL

Charges: FTA – Manslaughter

Antoin Russell

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Distribution of Controlled Substance

FTA – Use/Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Christine Banks

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Sabrina Lowery

Last Known City: Collinsville, AL

Charges: FTA – Breaking/Entering of Vehicle

FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

Charles Law

Last Known City: Piedmont, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)

Herbert Hughes

Last Known City: Wellington, AL

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd

Prince Woodard

Last Known City: Lincoln, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Domestic Violence 2nd (Strangulation)

Natasha Bowen

Last Known City: Albertville, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

FTA – Use/Possession Drug Paraphernalia

