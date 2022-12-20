ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

December 20, 2022 Calhoun County Most Wanted

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFswy_0jpDKESg00

Rickey Bradford

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 1st

Submit Tip https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktNJq_0jpDKESg00

Ginger Couch

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2nd

Submit Tip

Robert Grimes

Last Known City: Birmingham, AL

Charges: FTA – Manslaughter

Submit Tip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEK1n_0jpDKESg00

Antoin Russell

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Distribution of Controlled Substance

FTA – Use/Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Submit Tip

Christine Banks

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Submit Tip

Sabrina Lowery

Last Known City: Collinsville, AL

Charges: FTA – Breaking/Entering of Vehicle

FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

Submit Tip

Charles Law

Last Known City: Piedmont, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)

Submit Tip

Herbert Hughes

Last Known City: Wellington, AL

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd

Submit Tip

Prince Woodard

Last Known City: Lincoln, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Domestic Violence 2nd (Strangulation)

Submit Tip

Natasha Bowen

Last Known City: Albertville, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

FTA – Use/Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Submit Tip

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

